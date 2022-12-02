UT football exceeds expectations, on upward trajectory

VOL. 46 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 2, 2022

If you had asked anyone with an allegiance to Tennessee football two months ago what their reaction would be to a 10-win regular season, including victories over Alabama and Florida, and reaching No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, nothing short of pure joy would have been expected.

Yet as the Vols await their bowl destination, there is a sense of melancholy for what might have been.

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) capped the regular season Saturday with a 56-0 beatdown of in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville. It was a bounceback from a sobering loss to South Carolina the week before that likely robbed the Vols of a chance to earn a CFP berth and saw Heisman-contending quarterback Hendon Hooker suffer a torn ACL that ended his stellar two-year career at UT.

The disappointment stemming from the South Carolina loss shows just how far second-year head coach Josh Heupel has lifted the program so quickly in the rebuild. The 10-win regular-season was the first since 2003.

“Love the way that our kids responded and finished the regular season. It’s been a long time since we’ve won 10. It’s something that we talked about this week,” Heupel said after the Vanderbilt win. “It was important to go finish the right way, and our guys did that.”

Tennessee relied on its running game to get back on track and pummel Vanderbilt on a rainy night, with scoring runs of 83, 80, 50 and 48 among the six touchdowns on the ground.

Backup-turned-starting quarterback Joe Milton III finished 11 of 21 for 147 yards and a touchdown. The Michigan transfer produced a few overthrows that have dogged him throughout his career. Hooker was on the sideline cheering on his roommate.

“For me, personally, it means a lot. Because he’s been here since Day One,” Milton said. “I’ve been there for him and he’s always going to be there for me. Vice versa. His presence just carries a lot. The whole team loves being around him. He’s just a great person.”

Locker room issues?

After UT’s defense was torched by South Carolina – giving up the most points the Vols have ever allowed in an SEC game (63) – there were questions about locker room dynamics.

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks did not make the trip to South Carolina, and the reasons for his one-game absence were vague. Heupel declined to address the specifics, but wasn’t naive to the rumors flying around in the aftermath.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk outside of our program, just from different people, about what the culture is inside of our locker room, man,” Heupel said. “And when I got here two years ago, nobody thought we’d win 10 by this point. But there were 30-plus kids that left this program.

“This group chose to stay, and they bought into me. They bought into our staff. They bought into the culture, the connection inside of our locker room, what we’re going to build inside of our program. And they built it.”

Bouncing back from a loss to No. 1 Georgia earlier in the season was one thing. But recovering from a loss to South Carolina was quite another. Not only did the Vols lose a game they were heavily favored to win, their national title hopes seemingly evaporated and their team captain and quarterback hobbled off the field for the last time in a UT uniform.

Seeing his team’s reaction against Vanderbilt confirmed Heupel’s faith in his players, he says.

“This is a group that cares. They’re prideful in how they played, but they’re prideful in what they’ve built, too,” he said. “Early in the week, (we) just challenged them. This was an important game for us. It’s about finishing, man. Everybody starts something. How do you finish? It’s a good finish to a special regular season and a special group.”

One more game

Now the Vols have to sit back and wait for their bowl destination to be announced Dec. 4 while other teams compete for conference championships this weekend. No matter where the Vols are sent, the ensuing weeks will be used productively.

“Bowl prep is extremely important,” Heupel said. “You get a chance to kind of reset, get into fundamentals, early part of it. Your vets continue to grow as you get ready and get closer to the bowl game. Your young guys get so many valuable opportunities to grow and compete.”

The UT coaching staff will also use the time to continue recruiting. Last week, the Vols received a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. The 6-foot-5, 277-pound Hobbs is the No. 1 recruit in the state of North Carolina and the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports.

It is a big boost considering the defensive deficiencies UT has displayed and coming so soon after a disappointing loss.

Although Heupel can’t speak specifically about recruits until they sign letters of intent, it can be viewed as a sign of the progress the program has made and the belief others have in its sustainability.

“Two years ago, we talked about what we were going to do. They can see what the culture is. They can feel it,” Heupel said. “They see the connection inside the building. They understand what our coaching staff’s all about. They understand that this program’s on solid ground, but only going to continue to get better.”