Tennessee new business filings highest ever for 3rd Quarter

VOL. 46 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 25, 2022

New business filings in the third quarter of 2022 were the highest for a third quarter in the 24-year history of the data being collected, the new Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report issued by Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office reveals.

The 1.1% year-over-year growth in new business filings from the third quarter of 2021 shows that businesses continue to establish in Tennessee at a record pace. During the third quarter of 2022, 18,752 new entities filed in Tennessee. Over the past year, 76,941 new businesses filed and employment rose by 140,200 jobs. State unemployment remained low at 3.4%, below the national rate of 3.5%.

This report provides a snapshot of the state’s economy based on key indicators, including new business data from the Secretary of State’s Division of Business and Charitable Organizations. It is published through a partnership with the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research and the Secretary of State.

Information: sos.tn.gov.