VOL. 46 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 2, 2022

Nashville Christmas Tree. Mayor John Cooper will host Nashville’s 23rd annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Historic Metro Courthouse. Residents and the public are encouraged to attend and see more than 5,500 multicolored lights illuminate the tree. Friday, 6 p.m. One Public Square. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

Gallatin Tree Lighting

Downtown Square, 5-6 p.m. Information

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Christmas Potluck

Robertson County Republican Party Christmas Potluck Breakfast: 8:30 a.m., speaker: 9 a.m. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Please wear something festive and fun. Free. All ages welcome. A veteran or seniors “wish gift” would be appreciated. Information

Battle of Franklin Anniversary Events

A living history event with the 33rd Alabama/6th Indiana regiment with a medical, hospital and common soldier program. Educational interaction with information on the life of a soldier and more. Visitors will see how the soldiers camp-out, learn about their lifestyle and witness the stories they tell from the historic battle. Event is free and open to the public. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Guided tours of the Lotz House available, $14 per person. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Monthly event is held on the first Saturday of every month in Downtown Nashville. Enjoy art galleries, street art, live music and complimentary cocktails provided at most stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to drink. 5-8 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 15

Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Donate new, unwrapped toys for local children. Hendersonville Chamber,100 Country Club Drive, #104; Gallatin Chamber, 118 W Main Street, Gallatin, or the office of Takacs McGinnis, 104 Wyncrest Way, Hendersonville. Information: 615 824-2571

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

Business After Hours

An informal, social networking event designed to connect business professionals from across Rutherford County. Redstone Federal Credit Union, 2404 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fee: $10 members, $20 future members. No registration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

Retail Committee

This monthly meeting is for retailers, Maury Alliance Staff, and city officials to get together and brainstorm ideas and best practices for the small business community of Maury County. All retailers are welcome to attend. Maury Alliance Downstairs Conference Room. 106 West 6th St. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Chamber West Holiday Happy Hour

Join Chamber West for a networking Holiday Happy Hour. Courtyard by Marriott Green Hills, 3800 Bedford Avenue. Free to members, $25 for non-members. Information

THURDAY, DEC. 8

WELL: Women Empowering Leadership and Learning

WELL, Women Empowering Leadership and Learning, is an initiative of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce focused on strengthening relationships, tackling issues, developing solutions, and building up a community that empowers and embraces female leaders. The Gathering Place by Bit of Heaven, 450 West Main Street, Gallatin. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Gallatin Chamber Member: $18, Non-members: $25. Information

THROUGH DEC. 24

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival and will feature a 200-foot-long dragon, holiday-themed scenes, over 1,000 silk lanterns and decorated displays. Santa will visit each night from Friday, Nov. 25-Saturday, Dec. 24. Single night admission: Adults & teens: $19, Children: (2-12) $15, under 2: free. Members receive $2 off admission. Parking: $8 per car. Information

DEC. 10-11

Dickens of a Christmas

Downtown Franklin is hosting two days of Victorian Era and Dickens-inspired celebration. Guests will enjoy festive food and drink, children’s activities, live music, carolers and outstanding arts & crafts. There will be photo opportunities including Snow at the Courthouse along with photos with Santa and the characters from the stories of Charles Dickens such as, Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim from A Christmas Carol. Special features include the Victorian Village, KidZone, Gold Fish Swim Academy, Hard Bargain Association, StudioTenn and We Rock the Spectrum, the Main Stage, USA, an Acoustic Stage, Whiskey Lounge, the Beer Garden, a town sign-along and much more. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Marshmallow Hikes

Spend time with family and friend during a pleasant hike in the wintery woods followed by roasted marshmallow and hot chocolate. The annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes take place on select dates in the winter months. Fee: $10 per hiker. Hike start times: 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Additional dates: Dec. 23,27,28,29, 30 and 31. Jan. 7, 14. Information