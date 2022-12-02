Burks’ stock rising as Titans prep for A.J. Brown, Philly

VOL. 46 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 2, 2022

Philadelphia's A.J. Brown will face his old teammates for the first time Sunday. -- Photo By Chris Szagola | Ap

The Titans are likely to get a stark reminder Sunday of just what they had in wide receiver A.J. Brown as they prepare to face their old teammate, who is now a Philadelphia Eagle.

But while the Titans defense will be trying to keep Brown in check, the Titans offense can’t be concerned with what they no longer have. Instead, they would do well to focus on what they do have at their disposal, and that is a rookie receiver in Treylon Burks, who seems to be hitting his stride as the season wears on.

While Burks might never match Brown in terms of explosiveness, he is talented enough that the Titans have to keep incorporating him into their weekly game plans the same way they force-fed Brown for three years as he became their best complement to Derrick Henry and the run game.

Coming off a career-best 111-yard performance at Green Bay, Burks added 70 yards on four catches against the Bengals, including a 52-yard grab that set up a tying field goal in the third quarter.

Burks also scored his first touchdown when he alertly trailed the play as Derrick Henry was headed to the end zone and fell on a fumble when the ball was raked from Henry’s grasp at the 2-yard line.

Burks has overcome a conditioning issue related to asthma and turf toe during his rookie season and now seems to be getting comfortable enough to have earned consistent opportunities.

“I’m just taking advantage of my opportunities and taking it personally every time I get a chance to make a play and just keep doing it,” Burks said.

While the Titans have found it tough to replace Brown’s production, Burks and fellow rookie Chig Okonkwo are both showing a knack for big plays with the ball in their hands. And quarterback Ryan Tannehill is beginning to notice.

“I have a ton of confidence in both of those guys as well as the other guys,” Tannehill said. “The more those guys start making plays, of course as a quarterback it gives you a lot of confidence to put a ball in their direction and have faith that they’re going to make a play for you.”