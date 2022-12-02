Get a home inspection, even if you aren’t selling

VOL. 46 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 2, 2022

1008 Lawrence Ave

Very few houses in Middle Tennessee have been built on slabs, as builders have chosen crawlspaces. Adam Epstein, the owner of AE Construction, notes that there are three major deterrents to building on a slab in the area: terrain, plumbing and insulation.

As for insulation, Metro has recently raised the requirement that the insulation in the foundation must have an R value of 22. Old code required R-19.

The “R” in R value is its resistance to heat. The higher the R value, the more powerful the insulation. In order to hit R-22 with a slab, the builder must spray insulation before pouring the slab. That can sometimes cause the slab to crack as the weight of the slab rests upon the lighter insulation.

Additionally, in order to have the site flat enough to pour the slab, the site must be flat. Epstein says many lots in Middle Tennessee have some slope, requiring additional site work in order to have a spot to spray the insulation then pour the slab.

The worst problem is that the plumbing must be incorporated into the slab. If a leak springs forth, the floor of the home must be removed in order to repair the leak, and that is once the leak is traced to its origin.

With crawlspaces being the more popular of the two, there comes the issue of whether to have foundation vents. Epstein says vents are required if the crawl space air is not conditioned.

With an average humidity of 70% and with readings of nearly 100% in summer months, the air that flows through the foundation vents is moisturized. When the 100-degree air meets the cooler air in the crawlspace, it condenses into water. That water can create fungus and – even worse – mold.

Some experts say foundation vents in unconditioned spaces should be shut at all times, thereby limiting the possibility of moisture filled air entering the area. Others feel there is energy saved by allowing air to flow through the space in the summer months, and that the vents should be closed in the cold months to keep the house warm.

Perhaps conditioned crawl spaces are the way to go. That is until there is an undetected leak in the condensate line of the HVAC system or a plumbing issue. At that point, the area is ripe for the spawn of organisms.

Periodic home inspections can, at least, identify problems. Homeowners should not wait until they sell their houses to have their home inspected.

Sale of the Week

Even with the interest rates hovering in the high 6% range – down from the 7% range – houses continue to hit startling high sales prices across the city, and 12South has its share.

The property at 1008 Lawrence Avenue closed last week for $2.775 million, or $667 per square foot, for its 4,274 square feet, which contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a half bathroom.

Listing agent David Binkley with Village noted the fifth bathroom is actually located over the garage in the finished space there. Lacking a bedroom, it is not officially a DADU (Detached Accessory Dwelling Unit), but it would take only a few only 2x4s, some nails, a bit of drywall and some paint to make it a bedroom.

With a bedroom, it is a dwelling. Before that, it is only space.

But beware when converting space into a dwelling, as there are those pesky zoning and codes departments. So, Binkley left it up to Corbi Parker’s buyers to determine how that will be handled.

Parker is a well-established Realtor who works from her firm Parker and Company and has sold hundreds of properties all over Middle Tennessee. She would be able to advise and devise if necessary.

Binkley described the home as “a true urban sanctuary with moody, sophisticated vibes,” an intriguing insight as to the personality of the house. He goes on to describe said vibes as being “at the peak of irresistible pulchritude.”

Lest you scurry to learn how the word pulchritude is defined, Oxford Languages defines it as “beauty” and the example used is none other than “the irresistible pulchritude of her friend.”

Whether it is found in friends or houses, pulchritude abounds.

The yard is hardscaped and landscaped impressively and, as is so often the case, the land has given way to a pool situated in what Binkley describes as a “backyard haven with indoor/outdoor living.”

This luxurious home was built by MakerTN, a builder long-known for its quality in the 12South and West End neighborhoods.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC, and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.