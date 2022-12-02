Year-round events key point in stadium push

VOL. 46 | NO. 48 | Friday, December 2, 2022

Nashville’s proposed enclosed stadium would be about more than football. The temperature-controlled facility would allow year-round concerts and shows, including the lucrative WrestleMania. -- Photo By Craig Ambrosio | Ap

One mega event only whets the appetite of Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. He hungers for more.

During a recent pitch about why Nashville should build a $2.1 billion enclosed stadium on the east bank of the Cumberland River, Spyridon revealed that World Wrestling Entertainment verbally committed to bring its weeklong WrestleMania event to the proposed enclosed stadium in 2027.

“You may or may not be a WWE fan, but let me share this,” Spyridon told members of the East Bank Stadium Committee in mid-November. “It’s a seven-night-in-a-row event. It reaches 1 billion homes in 57 countries. They’re the No. 1 most-followed sports brand over social (media).”

WWE’s biggest annual event engages not only the stadium in the host city for its two-night weekend show, but also produces its two flagship weekly television shows (Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW) in arenas in the market and will often have a weeklong fan event within that city’s largest convention center.

Those numbers don’t take into account other, smaller wrestling companies that descend on the WrestleMania host city to run shows and fan events counterprogramming WWE, additional attractions for fans who stream in to the city from all over the world.

“[WWE is] the No. 6, top 10 sporting event brand behind the Super Bowl, Olympics and some of those,” Spyridon continues. “And in Dallas, most recently, they had a $206 million economic impact and 156,000 people over two nights for the main event.

“It’s CMA Fest on steroids. It’s the equivalent to two or three CMA Fests in one week,” Spyridon adds.

“Don’t ask me to explain it, but it is valuable, it is big and they’ve had their eyes on this market for quite some time – and especially after SummerSlam (which drew an estimated 48,000 fans to Nissan Stadium July 30) and the job the Titans did delivering that event to them.”

An enclosed stadium would serve as home to the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee State Tigers and the Transperfect Music City Bowl and allow Nashville to pursue mega sports events like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff national championship and the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, as well as major concert tours and conventions during the winter months.

Spyridon wants them all to come to Nashville on a regular, rotating basis if the new stadium gets built. A projected opening is late 2026 if approved by the Metro Council and Metro Sports Authority.

“I mentioned the Super Bowl,” Spyridon said. “One is not enough, and if we renovated the current stadium, we would likely get one. But there’s no way we would ever be considered for a rotation. We deserve to be in a rotation.”

The CVC is finalizing its release of a Nashville economic impact report by Tourism Economics, a subsidiary of Oxford Economics. Among the reported highlights:

A new enclosed stadium would attract a mega event every two years and create $34 billion in economic impact through 2051.

In 2019, 388,000 out of town visitors along with visiting teams spent $67 million at businesses during their stay in Nashville for Titans’ home games.

“The benefit of an enclosed stadium is an investment to the city, not just the Titans. And we believe, as a matter of fact, that the upside of a new stadium is more of a benefit to the city than to the Titans,” Spyridon says.

Spyridon compares pitching events like WrestleMania years in advance at an unbuilt enclosed stadium to their marketing plan for the Music City Center, which opened in 2013 and faced similar scrutiny and questions before that project was approved.

“In just its first three years, the Center generated $1 billion in direct impact for the city and nearly 2 million attendees. It has generated a total direct impact of $2.75 billion since it opened,” Spyridon says, adding that the Center has returned $103 million to the city since 2019, even considering the toll the COVID pandemic took.

He says booking events years in advance is standard practice in the tourism industry – even when the facility hasn’t been built.

Meetings will continue this month and into early next year as the Council mull aspects of the deal. Under the proposal, the city’s funding portion of $760 million would come from bonds issued by the Sports Authority, a 1% hotel/motel tax, and sales and use taxes collected at the stadium and its surrounding 130-campus.

The state Legislature has approved a one-time $500 million contribution toward an enclosed stadium while the Titans would put up $840 million and also cover construction overruns.