VOL. 46 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 25, 2022

US stock indexes fall as lockdown protests spread in China

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe restrictions imposed as part of his "zero COVID" strategy in the world's second-largest economy.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq lost 1.6%. Small-company stocks fell even more.

Technology companies were the biggest weights on the broader market.

Bond yields mostly rose. Markets will get another key piece of data on the economy later this week when the Labor Department issues its monthly jobs report.

