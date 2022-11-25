Stocks gain ground on Wall Street ahead of US holiday

VOL. 46 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 25, 2022

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, which showed Fed officials agreed that smaller rate hikes would likely be appropriate "soon."

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Wednesday, the Nasdaq added 1% and the Dow climbed 0.3%.

Deere rose after the equipment maker reported higher earnings than analysts were expecting.

Long-term Treasury yields were slightly lower. Oil prices fell, European markets closed mostly higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early on Friday.