Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 25, 2022

Stocks gain ground on Wall Street ahead of US holiday

The Associated Press

Updated 3:17PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, which showed Fed officials agreed that smaller rate hikes would likely be appropriate "soon."

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Wednesday, the Nasdaq added 1% and the Dow climbed 0.3%.

Deere rose after the equipment maker reported higher earnings than analysts were expecting.

Long-term Treasury yields were slightly lower. Oil prices fell, European markets closed mostly higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early on Friday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0