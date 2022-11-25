VOL. 46 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 25, 2022

Marshmallow Hikes. Spend time with family and friend during a pleasant hike in the wintery woods followed by roasted marshmallow and hot chocolate. The annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes take place beginning Friday. Fee: $10 per hiker. Hike start times: 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Additional dates: Dec. 22-23, 27-31, Jan. 7, 14. Information

THROUGH DEC. 24

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

The country’s largest Chinese lantern festival will feature a 200-foot-long dragon, holiday-themed scenes, 1,000-plus silk lanterns and decorated displays. Santa will visit each night from Through Dec. 24. Adults & teens: $19; Children: (2-12) $15. Members receive $2 off admission. Parking: $8 per car. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

Networking Power Lunch

Gallatin Chamber encourages members to join in as various eateries in Gallatin host networking lunches. Guests are welcome to attend but are asked to consider becoming a regular member by joining the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so please be prepared to purchase your meal. O’Charley’s Restaurant, 1009 Village Green Crossing. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

Celebrate “Giving Tuesday” by donating items for a local nonprofit, Center of Hope. Suggested items include, ramen noodles, ravioli, can beef stew, can soup (other than chicken noodle), spaghetti sauce and noodles, Hamburger Helper, pizza rolls, ground beef, peanut butter, sugar, jelly, snacks, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, cleaning supplies and more. Attendees are responsible for purchasing their breakfast. 8-9 a.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professional Happy Hour

Join the Gallatin Young Professionals for their monthly Happy Hour. Taking place the fourth Tuesday of every month, this is an opportunity for local young professionals to connect with their peers, visit local eateries and build community. Fairvue Pizza & Pub, 1483 Nashville Pike. Fee: pay-for-your-own. 5-6:30 p.m. Information

Lighting of the Green

Amy Grant and special friends celebrate the traditional Lighting of the Green outside Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. 4 p.m. with concert at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Food and beverages available and Merry Marketplace featuring a collection of holiday vendors. The marketplace will be in McQuiddy Gym. Information

NOV. 30-Dec. 3

Battle of Franklin Anniversary Events

Lotz House hosts the Thomas Y. Cartwright Walking Battlefield tour Wednesday. 10:30 a.m. Fee: $30. Saturday will be a living history event with the 33rd Alabama/6th Indiana regiment with a medical, hospital and common soldier program. Educational interaction with information on the life of a soldier and more. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Guided tours of the Lotz House available, $14 per person. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

Downtown Presbyterian Church Waffle Shop Breakfast

A Nashville holiday tradition and one of the most popular holiday events, the annual Waffle breakfast to benefit DPC’s Fish & & Loaves ministry. Guided tours of church, music, gift shop, silent auction and more. Organ performance from 12:20-12:40. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $15. Downtown Presbyterian Church, 154 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville. Information

Christmas Potluck

Robertson County Republican Party breakfast. 8:30 a.m. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. All ages welcome. A seniors “wish gift” would be appreciated. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Monthly event is held on the first Saturday of every month in Downtown Nashville. Enjoy art galleries, street art, live music and complimentary cocktails provided at most stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to drink. 5-8 p.m. Information

THROUGH DEC. 15

Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Donate new, unwrapped toys for local children. Hendersonville Chamber,100 Country Club Drive, #104; Gallatin Chamber, 118 W Main Street, Gallatin, or the office of Takacs McGinnis, 104 Wyncrest Way, Hendersonville. Information: 615 824-2571