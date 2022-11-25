Bengals at Titans: What to watch

VOL. 46 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 25, 2022

The Titans return home after playing twice in five days against Denver and Green Bay to try and exorcize a demon from last year – the Cincinnati Bengals. It won’t erase the disappointment of last year when the Bengals came to Tennessee and upset the Titans on their way to the Super Bowl, but it would give the Titans a win against another quality AFC opponent, something that can come in handy come playoff-seeding time.

First down

Attack Joe Burrow. The Titans know this works. They lived it last year when the defense sacked Burrow nine times in the playoff game. The Bengals line isn’t as porous as it was last year, but it still has weak spots, something the Titans hope to exploit.

Second down

Protect the football. Ryan Tannehill had three interceptions in last year’s game, including one late that led to the game-winning field goal. Protecting the football will be at a premium for Tennessee in this one, especially given that the offense is far less explosive than a year ago.

Third down

Feed Derrick Henry. Henry wasn’t himself last year in the playoff game, going for just 62 yards in coming off his foot injury. The Henry the Bengals see Sunday should be much better and ready to help avenge last year’s loss.

Fourth down

Cut to the Chase. Ja’Marr Chase isn’t likely to play due to injury. If he is out, that should give the Titans secondary an edge in not having to cover the gifted receiver. Cincinnati still has plenty of firepower, but at least if Chase isn’t there to have to worry about, it could make the task easier.

-- Terry McCormick