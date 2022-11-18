Stocks end higher on Wall Street but still fall for the week

VOL. 46 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 18, 2022

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street but still wound up with weekly losses after several days of bumpy trading.

Some retailers posted big gains after reporting surprisingly strong quarterly results and giving investors encouraging forecasts. Gap, Ross Stores and Foot Locker all rose sharply.

Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday.

The Nasdaq ended just barely in the green and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%. Bond yields rose.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, climbed to 3.82%.