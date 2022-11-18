Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 18, 2022

Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher

The Associated Press

Updated 3:30PM
Stocks fell on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control.

The Fed has been raising rates aggressively in order to tame inflation by applying the brakes to the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Thursday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost ground.

The indexes are on pace for weekly losses. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 4.45%. Oil prices ended lower, and markets in Asia and Europe also fell.

