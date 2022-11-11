Titans, Metro to partner on new high school athletic fields

VOL. 46 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 11, 2022

Mayor John Cooper announced today that every Metro Nashville Public High School athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.

The project budget will be roughly $15 million, with each district-run high school receiving $1 million toward the building of a new athletic field or otherwise improving athletic facilities based on each school’s specific needs.

Mayor Cooper is proposing that one-third of the funding will come from Metro via forthcoming capital spending plans, in addition to the third donated from the Tennessee Titans via a $5 million grant over five years to MNPS athletics through The Fans Inc. The remaining third to be raised from private donors by The Fans Inc.’s fundraising campaign.

The Titans’ contribution is part of their larger ONE community benefits platform with 16 local and regional organizations.