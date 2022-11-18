Gresham Smith makes Changes to board

VOL. 46 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 18, 2022

Architecture, engineering and design firm Gresham Smith has announced changes and additions to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1. Those changes include:

• CEO and board director Rodney Chester has been elected to chair the board. Chester, who has been with the firm for 24 years, is immediate past-president of the Tennessee chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies. He also is on the board of GraceWorks Ministries and serves on the advisory board for his alma mater, the University of Alabama.

• Board chair Al Pramuk will transition out of his board roles when his term ends at the end of 2022. He will continue working with the firm on a part-time basis, focusing on government and community relations in Middle Tennessee in addition to firmwide growth initiatives and mentoring assignments.

• A board of directors vice chair role has been added and will be filled by Kent Black, board director and executive vice president of transportation, who is based in Atlanta.

Board member transitions:

• Orlando Lopez-Isa, after having served as a board director for 11 years, will transition out of the board. Lopez-Isa will continue working full time with the firm in business development roles.

• Cora Carmody, external board director, will transition off the board. The firm expects to announce a new external board member in the first half of 2023.

Three Incoming board directors:

• Wilson Rayfield, aviation executive vice president, based in Richmond, Virginia.

• Jim Langlois, health care executive vice president, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

• Carolyn Blake, health care technical practice leader, based in Jacksonville, Florida.

The new board directors will join the firm’s existing directors: Chief operating officer Peter Oram, chief strategy officer Randy Gibson, chief financial officer Dwayne West, chief development and engagement officer Kelly Knight Hodges, director of risk management Carl Munkel, and director of architectural design Jeff Kuhnhenn.

EO Catalyst program welcomes new members

Catalyst, presented by the Nashville chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, has kicked off its 12th class with 40 new members.

The program is designed to help small-business owners grow their revenues to more than $1 million, which qualifies them for membership in the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, the largest association of entrepreneurs in the world.

EO Nashville is the largest chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization in America, the third largest in the world, and is internationally renowned for innovations like Catalyst.

The 40 members of the Catalyst Class of 2023 are:

• Lyndi Adler-Knowles, co-owner, ZK Ranches LLC

• Taylor Alley, CEO & CFO, Alley Land & Fencing LLC

• Heath Baumhor, partner & SVP, Reliant Talent Agency

• Thomas Bennett, president, Bennett Web Group

• Rhonda Cammon, CEO, Perfectly Cordial LLC

• Richard Casper, co-founder/executive director, CreatiVets

• Sera Cremona, co-founder/owner, Cremona Custom Built

• Randy Cuba, COO, Claro, Inc.

• Dawn DeJongh, CEO, Burning Ground Entertainment

• Danielle Dupriest, CEO, Global Logistics & Collapsible Container (GLCC)

• Jared Egli, Owner, Red Egg Technology, LLC

• Andrew Eshelman, president, Eshelman Construction LLC

• Anna Fields, owner, Bubble Love

• Beau Gaultier, operating partner, Bay 6 Nashville, LLC

• Jason Gresalfi, equity partner/web projects director, Huckleberry Branding

• Mariko Hickerson, CEO, Huckleberry Branding

• Stephanie Howd, COO, Barrel and Roll

• Marcel Hunter, owner, Lawn in Order Property Maintenance, LLC

• Stacy Jagger, therapist/executive coach, Music City Family Therapy

• Jeff Ley, president, Arrow Property Management

• Peter Litchfield, chief medical officer, CopilotIQ Health

• Anne Elizabeth McIntosh, founder/CEO, Host & Toast Luxury Concierge

• Michael Meade, founder/president, Mid-Tenn Properties, LLC

• Emily Moon, owner, Emily Moon, LPC

• Nathaniel Morgan, founder/owner, Morgan Visual Productions

• Scarlett Mulligan, owner/CEO, Novus Behavioral Health

• Kristen Nicholson, founder/owner, Urban Sweat, LLC

• Zak Pandino, partner, Parasol Property Management

• Paige Parker, founder/CEO, Happenstance Distilling Co.

• Nathaniel Peete, owner, Café Coco LLC/Lola Bean Coffee Inc.

• Fred Pickney, co-owner/GM, Stepros

• Blair Roedel, owner/officer, BEC Innovations, LLC

• Bryan Scott, working owner, Craft Finishing, LLC

• Philip Steen, owner, Nashville Sports Leagues

• Evane Stoner, owner/senior designer, Evane Stoner Interiors LLC

• Danny Streit, partner/design director, DHS Lighting Design

• Melinda Streit, partner/CEO, DHS Lighting Design

• Deborah Vahle, partner, The CityLiving Group

• Emily Webber, owner, We Travel Luxe

• Mark Word, CEO, Word & Word Construction, Inc.

JLL expands health care practice in Nashville

JLL has expanded its Southeast health care practice with the appointment of David Cripe as senior vice president of project and development services in the firm’s Nashville office.

Cripe brings 25-plus years of project management experience to JLL, where he will focus on growing the PDS team’s health care portfolio and capabilities across the Southeast.

Before joining JLL, Cripe served in leading roles with GHP, Skanska and Yale University. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for $1 billion-plus in capital projects, working with clients such as HCA, Virginia Hospital Center, Loyola University Medical Center and more.

JLL projects the health care sector is poised to grow by 20.7% during the next decade. In the Southeast, increased migration to Sunbelt markets is spurring additional need for new health care facilities.

Stream Realty Partners hires VP of leasing

Griffin Farriss has been hired as vice president of leasing at Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development and investment firm.

Farriss will focus on sourcing, winning and executing office and industrial business across all service lines, including leasing, investment sales and tenant and landlord representation. He comes to Stream from Cresa in the Los Angeles area.

Farriss is a graduate of the University of Southern California and spent the past decade at Cresa, where he was named a principal in 2019. Farriss earned Cresa’s Rising Star Award and President’s Award during his tenure.

Stream Nashville has 20 employees and manages a portfolio of almost 1.5 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space.

Cooley Public Strategies promotes Wiggs to associate

Lauren Wiggs, a public affairs consultant with experience in digital media, community engagement, event planning and volunteer coordination is the newest associate at Cooley Public Strategies.

Wiggs, a Clemson University graduate and native of Irmo, South Carolina, joined the firm in January as an intern, followed by an extended stint as a CPS fellow since April. She earned a degree in political science with minors in history and psychology.

Nashville State adviser wins Regents Award

Dawne Moore, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant and current Nashville State Community College student success veteran adviser at the Clarksville campus, has been awarded a Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans.

Moore was honored during a Nashville State’s Veterans Day celebration at the Clarksville campus. Nashville State’s White Bridge campus also held a celebration honoring veterans.

TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings established the commendation in 2020 as a system-level award to honor military veterans’ service, bravery and sacrifices. The 39 Chancellor’s Commendation honorees for 2022 include 14 students, 14 faculty members and 11 college staff members who served in the military. Eighteen recipients served in the Army, eight in the Marine Corps, eight in the Navy, three in the Air Force, one in the Coast Guard and one in the National Guard.

Moore enlisted into the Army July 26, 1989, upon graduating from high school and retired July 31, 2017. She was born in Anguilla, West Indies, and grew up in St. Thomas, USVI.

TriStar welcomes chief nursing officer

TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center has hired Chad Cashion as chief nursing officer of the 136-bed hospital. Cashion will lead nursing operations and support care experience initiatives that drive high-quality outcomes, superior patient care and an engaged nursing workforce.

Cashion previously served as the associate chief nursing officer at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Cashion has more than 14 years of nursing leadership experience. During the past 10, he has served in successive leadership positions at TriStar Summit Medical Center, most recently as associate chief nursing officer.

Cashion has an MBA-Healthcare Management from Western Governors University, where he also earned a degree in nursing. Cashion is chair of the Wilson County Healthcare Council and is part of the American Organization for Nurse Executives, the American Nurses Association and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.