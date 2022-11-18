Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 18, 2022
Women in Business Committee Meeting. The Maury Alliance Women in Business Group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. The committee meets as needed to plan programs and events for the WIB group. New committee members are always needed, so please attend this meeting if interested. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Board Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. Friday, 8-9 a.m. Information: https://mauryalliance.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/563664
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
Rutherford Chamber 101
An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
NOV. 18-DEC. 24
Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights
This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival and will feature a 200-foot-long dragon, holiday-themed scenes, more than 1,000 silk lanterns and decorated displays. Santa will visit each night, Friday, Nov. 25-Saturday, Dec. 24. Single night admission: Adults, teens: $19, Children: (2-12) $15. Members receive $2 off admission. Parking: $8 per car. Information
THROUGH NOV. 19
Our Town
Welch Theatre Department, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin, invites the community for a show and dessert as the Theater Department presents Thorton Wilder’s classic play. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fee: $5-$25. Information and tickets
NOV. 18-19
77 Letters the Stage Play
77 Letters is a moving new stage adaption that brings to life these letters and the book of the same title written by Susan P. Hunter of Gallatin. Cornerstone Nashville, 726 W. Old Hickory Blvd, Madison. Friday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 and 7 p.m. Information
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
Family Wellness Fair
Screenings and Health Education: Blood pressure checks, Flu Shots, Diabetes Information, Mental health, Dental health, Healthy Meals and Employment. Catholic Charities Family Resource Center, 1501 Hatcher Lane, Suite A, Columbia. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Information
Christmas Harvest Craft Show
Holiday crafts and more. Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Information: 615-451-5911
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
Public Affairs Committee Meeting
Maury Alliance, Upstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Information
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
Lighting of the Green
Amy Grant and special friends celebrate the traditional Lighting of the Green outside Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. 4 p.m. with special concert at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Food and beverages available and Merry Marketplace featuring a collection of holiday vendors. The marketplace will be in McQuiddy gym. Information
THROUGH DEC. 15
Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Donate new, unwrapped toys for local children. Hendersonville Chamber,100 Country Club Drive, #104; Gallatin Chamber, 118 W Main Street, Gallatin, or the office of Takacs McGinnis, 104 Wyncrest Way, Hendersonville. Information: 615-824-2571