VOL. 46 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 18, 2022

Women in Business Committee Meeting. The Maury Alliance Women in Business Group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. The committee meets as needed to plan programs and events for the WIB group. New committee members are always needed, so please attend this meeting if interested. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Board Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. Friday, 8-9 a.m. Information: https://mauryalliance.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/563664

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

NOV. 18-DEC. 24

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights

This attraction is the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival and will feature a 200-foot-long dragon, holiday-themed scenes, more than 1,000 silk lanterns and decorated displays. Santa will visit each night, Friday, Nov. 25-Saturday, Dec. 24. Single night admission: Adults, teens: $19, Children: (2-12) $15. Members receive $2 off admission. Parking: $8 per car. Information

THROUGH NOV. 19

Our Town

Welch Theatre Department, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin, invites the community for a show and dessert as the Theater Department presents Thorton Wilder’s classic play. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fee: $5-$25. Information and tickets

NOV. 18-19

77 Letters the Stage Play

77 Letters is a moving new stage adaption that brings to life these letters and the book of the same title written by Susan P. Hunter of Gallatin. Cornerstone Nashville, 726 W. Old Hickory Blvd, Madison. Friday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 and 7 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Family Wellness Fair

Screenings and Health Education: Blood pressure checks, Flu Shots, Diabetes Information, Mental health, Dental health, Healthy Meals and Employment. Catholic Charities Family Resource Center, 1501 Hatcher Lane, Suite A, Columbia. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Information

Christmas Harvest Craft Show

Holiday crafts and more. Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Information: 615-451-5911

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

Public Affairs Committee Meeting

Maury Alliance, Upstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

Lighting of the Green

Amy Grant and special friends celebrate the traditional Lighting of the Green outside Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. 4 p.m. with special concert at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Food and beverages available and Merry Marketplace featuring a collection of holiday vendors. The marketplace will be in McQuiddy gym. Information

THROUGH DEC. 15

Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Donate new, unwrapped toys for local children. Hendersonville Chamber,100 Country Club Drive, #104; Gallatin Chamber, 118 W Main Street, Gallatin, or the office of Takacs McGinnis, 104 Wyncrest Way, Hendersonville. Information: 615-824-2571