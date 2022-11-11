Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 11, 2022

Stocks climb on cooling inflation, but trading remains shaky

Updated 3:10PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing higher, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected.

But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. Earlier in the day, it saw a 1.8% gain disappear and swung briefly to a loss of 0.1%.

Through the market's swerves, technology stocks continued to lead Wall Street on hopes that the Federal Reserve may ease up on the pace of its interest rate hikes, which are meant to tame inflation by slowing the economy.

