Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 11, 2022

Brown scores 20 as Tennessee State beats Alabama A&M 87-76

Updated 7:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Christian Brown had 20 points in Tennessee State's 87-76 victory against Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Brown shot 6 for 9, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, for the Tigers (3-0). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 17 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Jr. Clay had 13 points.

The Bulldogs (0-2) were led in scoring by Dailin Smith, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Garrett Hicks added 20 points for Alabama A&M. Cameron Tucker also had 13 points, four assists and four steals.

Both teams play on Thursday. Tennessee State visits Southern Illinois and Alabama A&M hosts Samford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0