Campaign helps military members get home for holidays

VOL. 46 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 11, 2022

LYNCHBURG (AP) — The Tennessee-based Jack Daniel Distillery is continuing a more than decade-long tradition of helping military service members and their families get home for the holidays.

The distillery producing Jack Daniel's whiskey is again teaming with the military support group Armed Services YMCA for the project.

Their joint "Operation Ride Home" program will help nearly 2,000 junior-enlisted service members and relatives travel home this holiday season, distillery officials said.

Since its founding in 2011, Operation Ride Home has provided financial assistance to active-duty, junior-enlisted military and their families to travel from their base of duty to homes across the country. More than 10,000 people have traveled by airplane or car through help from the program, the distillery said. Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states, it said.

Jack Daniel's is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp.