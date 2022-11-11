House Minority Leader Karen Camper to run for Memphis mayor

VOL. 46 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 11, 2022

MEMPHIS (AP) — Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper, a Democrat, announced Friday that she's running to be the next mayor of Memphis.

Camper has served in the General Assembly since 2008 and is the first Black leader to oversee the House Democrats. She spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a chief warrant officer.

Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become mayor of Tennessee's second most populous city. Those include Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young, Memphis Shelby County Schools board member Michelle McKissack and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr.

Incumbent Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is term-limited and cannot seek reelection to a third term in office. The mayoral election will take place in 2023.

Camper was unopposed when she ran for reelection this year, securing another two-year legislative term earlier this week. She hasn't faced an opponent in the past six elections.