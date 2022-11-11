Prepared for work emergency like any other crisis

VOL. 46 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 11, 2022

I grew up in Moore, Oklahoma, a town just outside Oklahoma City. Very few people have heard of Moore unless they’ve seen it on TV news because of one thing: tornadoes.

Moore is the home to some of the worst and most destructive tornadoes that have ever occurred. The people of Moore are warm, caring and hardworking. They also are prepared.

The residents there are prepared to go for days or weeks without water, electricity or food. They have storm shelters, generators and food preparations.

What does that have to do with your career? Like an Oklahoma sky, your career can change with no warning.

Tech companies are having layoffs at levels that we haven’t seen in many years. They sometimes appear out of nowhere and with very little warning. Layoffs can devastate those impacted not just for a few days, but for weeks, months or even years. Job loss is a severe event with a ripple of consequences.

In the same way that the people of Moore prepare for tornadoes when the weather is calm, the time to prepare a backup career plan is when things are going well.

First, do not overlook your personal finances. Finding a new job isn’t as easy as it sounds. Before, you may have fallen into a new job. Someone called out of the blue when you weren’t looking. It felt quick and easy.

But, how long does it take to find a job when you’re hunting for one? It can take six months or more.

The first step of being prepared is to have an emergency fund. Most financial planners suggest having at least enough money in your savings account to cover six months of living expenses. This can take a while to save, so start now.

Next, you should always keep your resume up to date. You never know when you’ll need it. In addition, keep your LinkedIn profile up to date, and connect to those in your network. You never know when you may need to reach out to them.

If there are particular networking groups for your field, join them. Stay engaged. Stay in touch with people you’ve worked with in the past. If a job opportunity were to come available, you want those in your field to think of you. You want to be perceived as the go to person.

Today’s message might sound a little bit intense. But, if you’re following the news, you’ve seen that layoffs can happen anytime to anyone. The people of Moore bounce back from tornadoes every year. They are able to do it because they did the preparation necessary to weather a storm in advance. This is the time to prepare for your own storm.

Angela Copeland, a leadership and career expert, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.