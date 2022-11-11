VOL. 46 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 11, 2022

Christmas Village. This event attracts over 30,000 shoppers and features more than 260 merchants. Items for sale includes toys, clothing, jewelry, household items and much more. Fee: $15 online or at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at select Truist locations for $12. Children 9 and under are free. Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: Noon-6 p.m. 500 Wedgewood Ave., Nashville. Parking: $5. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Gallatin Young Professionals Inspiration Hour

A time for GYP members to come together to have an open dialogue about topics and resources that are bringing inspiration, motivation and joy to their day-to-day life. 8-9 a.m. The Klatch, 562 South Water Ave., Gallatin. Information

Membership 101

An event for new members, new employees and people interested in joining the chamber. Maury Alliance, downstairs conference room. 1-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Nashville half-marathon, Marathon & 5k

All ages and fitness levels will love the ultimate running tour of Nashville’s greatest landmarks, like Music Row, Nissan Stadium, Honky Tonks and more. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 14

Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Topic: United Way of Sumner County: Meet Alice. Speaker: Erin Birch, CEO United Way of Sumner County. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation Deadline is noon Friday before the luncheon. The cost for Chamber members is $18, $20 for reservations after the deadline and $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

Williamson Insider

An orientation on all things Williamson County for those who are new to the community and want to connect, learn, engage and give back. Once you attend a Williamson Insider Luncheon, you become a Williamson Insider. This means excusive and behind-the-scenes access to unique community experiences throughout the year. Williamson, Inc. Offices/Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. Fee: $100- member, $150- guest. Space is limited, advance registration is required. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

Tennessee Titans Informational Update

During this All Area Advisory Council (AAC) meeting, panelists Burke Nihill, president & CEO of the Tennessee Titans, Adolpho Birch, SVP & chief legal officer, and Johari Matthews, director of programs for the Tennessee Titans Foundation, will share the latest agreed-to terms for a new, enclosed stadium. This is a member’s only program and on-site registration will not be available. 9:30-10 a.m. networking, 10-11 a.m. program. Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. Information

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual info session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program will help attendees find new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people. Zoom login information included in your registration confirmation email. Noon-12:30 p.m. Free. Additional option: Wednesday, Nov. 30, Noon. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Lunch

Join Gallatin Young Professional at various local eateries each month and grow your network. This event is held at a new spot each month on the third Wednesday. Dutch style payment. McAlister’s Deli, 1115 Nashville Pike. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

NOV. 16-17

Veteran-Owned Small Business & Veteran Entrepreneur Event

An opportunity for local veteran entrepreneurs and veteran-owned small businesses to connect with critical resources to launch or grow their business. Network and learn from local leaders who specialize in all things business including government contracting, business loans and financials, best business practices, certifications, mental health and more. Hear from other veteran small-business owners on challenges and emerging issues. Tennessee State University Avon Williams Campus, 330 10th Avenue North. Free event. Registration is required by Nov. 10. Lunch will be provided. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

Industry Roundtable

Promoting community over competition: a place where you can discuss what’s happening in your business sector and also mingle with others from different industries to make valuable connections. Coffee will be provided. A Chamber team member will be at each meeting. 8:30-9:30 a.m. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heaven, 450 W. Main Street, Gallatin. Registration is required. This program is included in chamber membership. Information

Coffee, Content & Conversation

Enterprise Resource Planning systems have become a prime target for rising cyber-attacks. If an ERP is the victim of such an attack, it could have devastating consequences on a business’s overall operations. Lorne Kaufman, vice president of managed services for Momentum Solutionz, Powered by BGSF, presents the data privacy and security measures a company should consider when implementing an ERP or migrating an on-premise ERP to the cloud. Free, but registration required. The webinar link will be provided after registration. Noon- 1 p.m. Information

Franklin Business Mixer

Residence Inn by Marriott Franklin Berry Farms, 8078 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin. 3-4:30 p.m. Free to attend but registration is suggested. Information

NOV. 17-19

Our Town

Welch Theatre Department, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin, invites the community for a show and dessert as the Theater Department presents Thorton Wilder’s classic play. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fee: $5-$25. Information and tickets

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

NOV. 18-19

77 Letters the Stage Play

77 Letters is a moving new stage adaption that brings to life these letters and the book of the same title written by Susan P. Hunter of Gallatin. Cornerstone Nashville, 726 W. Old Hickory Blvd, Madison. Friday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 and 7 p.m. Information