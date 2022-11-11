Top Davidson County commercial sales for October 2022

|5800 Centennial Blvd
|Nashville
|37209
|10/4
|Wmci Nashville VII-B LLC; Wmci Nashville VII LLC
|CRP/WP Alta Nations Owner LLC
|$96,500,000
|0 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|10/20
|Abberly Foundry Tic I-III LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic IV-V LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic Ix LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VI LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VII LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VIII LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic X LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic Xi LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic XII LLC
|Alta Foundry LP
|$86,625,000
|112, 128, 132 15th, 1401 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|10/17
|Ccb Nashville Dev LP
|DFA Dairy Brands Fluid LLC
|$66,000,000
|220 25th, 215 Reidhurst
|Nashville
|37203
|10/20
|Infinity at the Park Nashville LLC
|Parkcentral Joint Venture LLC
|$61,500,000
|221 Plus Park
|Nashville
|37217
|10/19
|Orei Shadowbluff Prop Owner LLC
|Shadowbluff Apts LLC
|$35,330,000
|6040 Tufting
|Nashville
|37209
|10/14
|Dogwood Tac+ Propco Tn LLC
|Lone Maple Investors
|$33,000,000
|3501 Andrew Jackson
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/7
|Avalon of Hermitage Owner LLC
|LMS 2 LLC; PC Avalon Holdings LLC; Smokey Point Plaza Inv LLC
|$32,200,000
|531, 533 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37203
|10/5
|Em 531 Lafayette LLC
|Davidson Sherrie F; Doris Fleischer Irrevocable Trust; Fleischer Jack; Gerald Fleischer Irrevocable Trust Agreement; Gerald Fleischer Marital Trust
|$22,750,000
|215 Reidhurst, 20 25th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/20
|220 25th Ave N Ground Owner LLC
|Infinity At The Park Nashville LLC
|$21,500,000
|2131 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|10/27
|Cedars Briely LLC
|Cedar Gardens LP; Cedars Gardens LP
|$19,125,000
|2505, 2525 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|10/24
|Magnolia Hillsboro LP
|Wright Development LP
|$10,750,000
|931, 933, 935, 937, 939, 941 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|10/25
|Public Square LLC
|Pounders C D; Pounders Robert V B III
|$8,000,000
|7115 Southpoint
|Brentwood
|37027
|10/25
|Applegate Apts of Murfreesboro LLC
|Southpoint Marketplace Inv Part LLC
|$7,600,000
|1921 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|10/28
|Papa G LLC
|Wedgewood Intermediary I LLC
|$5,000,000
|2129 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|10/14
|2129 Acklen Ave LLC
|Allison C Byrd Living Revocable Trust
|$4,400,000
|8125 River Road
|Nashville
|37209
|10/4
|Skinner Justin M
|Mimms Paula
|$4,250,000
|1130 Polk
|Nashville
|37210
|10/3
|Velocity Dealership Acquisition LLC
|Valley Enterprises
|$4,125,000
|0 McCrory
|Nashville
|37221
|10/27
|Ahv Newsome Bfr Owner LLC
|JD Rivergate Land Trust
|$4,100,000
|2801, 2803 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|10/11
|2803 Dickerson Pike Partnership LLC
|Farricielli Greg; Lux Ryan
|$3,700,000
|304 Old Lebanon Dirt
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/24
|Smart Move Storage LLC
|Boat Rack LLC
|$3,600,000
|28, 30 Claiborne, 99, 101, 103, 105, 113, 115 Lafayette, 53 Wharf
|Nashville
|37210
|10/3
|Project Return Inc
|Legacy Inv Holdings LLC
|$3,565,260
|890 Rivergate
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|10/17
|TN Credit Union
|Pbk Property Mgmt TN LLC
|$3,450,000
|5228 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|10/19
|Nash Dawg LLC
|Fowl Mouth LLC
|$3,300,000
|18 Ligon
|Nashville
|37207
|10/26
|Arnold Homes LLC
|Choice City Homes LLC
|$3,250,000
|1003, 1005 Thompson
|Nashville
|37217
|10/12
|Alabdi Fawaz; Alabdi Nabil; Yafai Nabil
|Sell Excell Inc
|$3,250,000
|2014 Gladstone
|Nashville
|37211
|10/20
|2014 Gladstone LLC
|Cosco Electric Inc
|$3,150,000
|6420 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|10/12
|Cgs Stores LLC
|HGC LP
|$3,000,000
|1101 Polk
|Nashville
|37210
|10/6
|Terrence J Clyne Living Trust
|Hubbard Betty J; Hubbard Ellis R
|$2,950,000
|1523, 1531 Jones
|Nashville
|37207
|10/19
|Taradiddle LLC
|Yvonne C Collier Marital Trust
|$2,850,000
|2403 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|10/12
|Kian Hospitality LLC
|2403 Brick Church Pike LLC
|$2,700,000
|14446 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|10/14
|Albatross To Home At Old Hickory LLC
|Gathers Family Trust; Jones David L; Jones Jay Phillip
|$2,100,000
|219 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|10/6
|2nd Ave Penthouse LLC
|Mink Julie Ann; Mink Thomas F II
|$1,800,000
|1734 Arthur, 1001, 1009, 1011, 1013, 1015 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|10/31
|Grounded Development LLC
|Bowman Ernestine D; Bowman Keith D Sr
|$1,754,420
|1229 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|10/17
|Seventeenth Street LLC
|Guyer Marie
|$1,650,000
|4501 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|10/25
|Ewm Harding LLC
|Brothers Don T
|$1,600,000
|16 Academy
|Nashville
|37210
|10/12
|Invest Holdings LLC
|Eads Ora Estate
|$1,600,000
|3035 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|10/31
|Mohebbi Jamshid; Soltani Davoud
|Neal Gary R; Neal Terry C
|$1,500,000
|315 Hermitage
|Nashville
|37210
|10/24
|Smyrna Commons Gp
|Corenswet Partners LP
|$1,500,000
|108 Glancy
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|10/25
|Duarte Maria G; Reyes Ramiro
|Patel Bhartiben; Patel Indravadan; Patel Dhruv
|$1,370,000
|6103 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|10/5
|Shreibman Amnon; Shreibman Ruth
|Burgess Patrick M; Burgess Philip D; Kent Burgess & Billie B Burgess Trust
|$1,290,000
|3808 Old Hickory, 3235 Lakeshore
|Old Hickory
|37138
|10/27
|McNeil Johannah; Vogt Jason
|McInturf James E; McInturf James Jr; McInturf Melissa D
|$1,290,000
|162 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|10/26
|Primo Holdings Gp
|Rhinestones And Rattlesnakes LLC
|$1,250,000
|2607 Westwood
|Nashville
|37204
|10/18
|Dropout Industries LLC
|Steven Anthony Sheehan Revocable Living Trust
|$1,200,000
|335, 339 Alice, 4408 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|10/10
|Csr LLC
|Abaygee Anwar; Almosawi Abbas Saied
|$1,165,000
|501 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|10/19
|501 East Iris Trust
|Howell Greg; Yeary Hubert E
|$1,125,000
|94 Peabody
|Nashville
|37210
|10/18
|D Briggs & Associates LLC
|Peabody LLC
|$1,000,000
|0 OLD FRANKLIN
|Antioch
|37013
|10/13
|STJ Partners LLC
|CRP/ECG Old Franklin Comm LLC
|$750,000
|2206 Monticello
|Nashville
|37207
|10/3
|JMJ Enterprises Inc
|Urbangate Dev Group LLC
|$700,000
|2819 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|10/14
|Adnan Hussein; Jaafar Mustafa
|Young William B
|$600,000
|0 Harper
|Joelton
|37080
|10/5
|Dillberg Family Trust
|Davis Gayle A; Davis M Graham
|$575,000
|1013 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|10/17
|Rhodes Melissa
|Sorensen Debbie M
|$550,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|10/14
|Bsl Land Holdings LLC
|Cane Ridge Investments LLC
|$523,809
|0 Pennington Bend
|Nashville
|37214
|10/21
|Harwell Christopher F Trustee
|Claxton Janie K
|$500,000
|2112 Gladstone
|Nashville
|37211
|10/31
|Tennessee Jed LLC
|Lackey Marcus H Jr
|$500,000
|625 Cato Ridge
|Nashville
|37218
|10/19
|Cato Ridge Trust 2022-625
|Hamilton Christine A; Hamilton Patrick J
|$394,900
|939 Allen
|Nashville
|37214
|10/7
|Gentlemans Maven Pllc
|Abes Adam J; Ridha Ayhan
|$340,000
|4204 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|10/7
|C&D Automotive Services LLC
|Olkhovskiy Sergey
|$340,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|10/12
|Cole Hunter; Cole John Christopher
|Mitchell Brian; Roberts Suzanne
|$303,000
|5566 Franklin Pike
|Brentwood
|37027
|10/21
|Ayesh Mansour
|Byerly Juanita; Nixon Michelle Rainey Pratt; Pratt Michelle Dawn; Rainey John Nathaniel Sr
|$285,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|10/14
|Isabella Holding Co LLC
|Cane Ridge Inv LLC
|$275,336
|0 Griffith
|Nashville
|37221
|10/18
|Lawson Nashville LLC
|Glaser Edward S
|$275,000
|511 Jones
|Old Hickory
|37138
|10/24
|Gerard Bryan E; Gerard Robin L
|Nave Lesa; Turner Lesa
|$198,000