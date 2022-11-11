Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 11, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for October 2022

Top commercial real estate sales, October 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
5800 Centennial Blvd Nashville 37209 10/4 Wmci Nashville VII-B LLC; Wmci Nashville VII LLC CRP/WP Alta Nations Owner LLC $96,500,000
0 21st Nashville 37203 10/20 Abberly Foundry Tic I-III LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic IV-V LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic Ix LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VI LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VII LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic VIII LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic X LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic Xi LLC; Abberly Foundry Tic XII LLC Alta Foundry LP $86,625,000
112, 128, 132 15th, 1401 Church Nashville 37203 10/17 Ccb Nashville Dev LP DFA Dairy Brands Fluid LLC $66,000,000
220 25th, 215 Reidhurst Nashville 37203 10/20 Infinity at the Park Nashville LLC Parkcentral Joint Venture LLC $61,500,000
221 Plus Park Nashville 37217 10/19 Orei Shadowbluff Prop Owner LLC Shadowbluff Apts LLC $35,330,000
6040 Tufting Nashville 37209 10/14 Dogwood Tac+ Propco Tn LLC Lone Maple Investors $33,000,000
3501 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 10/7 Avalon of Hermitage Owner LLC LMS 2 LLC; PC Avalon Holdings LLC; Smokey Point Plaza Inv LLC $32,200,000
531, 533 Lafayette Nashville 37203 10/5 Em 531 Lafayette LLC Davidson Sherrie F; Doris Fleischer Irrevocable Trust; Fleischer Jack; Gerald Fleischer Irrevocable Trust Agreement; Gerald Fleischer Marital Trust $22,750,000
215 Reidhurst, 20 25th Nashville 37203 10/20 220 25th Ave N Ground Owner LLC Infinity At The Park Nashville LLC $21,500,000
2131 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 10/27 Cedars Briely LLC Cedar Gardens LP; Cedars Gardens LP $19,125,000
2505, 2525 21st Nashville 37212 10/24 Magnolia Hillsboro LP Wright Development LP $10,750,000
931, 933, 935, 937, 939, 941 Woodland Nashville 37206 10/25 Public Square LLC Pounders C D; Pounders Robert V B III $8,000,000
7115 Southpoint Brentwood 37027 10/25 Applegate Apts of Murfreesboro LLC Southpoint Marketplace Inv Part LLC $7,600,000
1921 Broadway Nashville 37203 10/28 Papa G LLC Wedgewood Intermediary I LLC $5,000,000
2129 Acklen Nashville 37212 10/14 2129 Acklen Ave LLC Allison C Byrd Living Revocable Trust $4,400,000
8125 River Road Nashville 37209 10/4 Skinner Justin M Mimms Paula $4,250,000
1130 Polk Nashville 37210 10/3 Velocity Dealership Acquisition LLC Valley Enterprises $4,125,000
0 McCrory Nashville 37221 10/27 Ahv Newsome Bfr Owner LLC JD Rivergate Land Trust $4,100,000
2801, 2803 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/11 2803 Dickerson Pike Partnership LLC Farricielli Greg; Lux Ryan $3,700,000
304 Old Lebanon Dirt Hermitage 37076 10/24 Smart Move Storage LLC Boat Rack LLC $3,600,000
28, 30 Claiborne, 99, 101, 103, 105, 113, 115 Lafayette, 53 Wharf Nashville 37210 10/3 Project Return Inc Legacy Inv Holdings LLC $3,565,260
890 Rivergate Goodlettsville 37072 10/17 TN Credit Union Pbk Property Mgmt TN LLC $3,450,000
5228 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/19 Nash Dawg LLC Fowl Mouth LLC $3,300,000
18 Ligon Nashville 37207 10/26 Arnold Homes LLC Choice City Homes LLC $3,250,000
1003, 1005 Thompson Nashville 37217 10/12 Alabdi Fawaz; Alabdi Nabil; Yafai Nabil Sell Excell Inc $3,250,000
2014 Gladstone Nashville 37211 10/20 2014 Gladstone LLC Cosco Electric Inc $3,150,000
6420 Centennial Nashville 37209 10/12 Cgs Stores LLC HGC LP $3,000,000
1101 Polk Nashville 37210 10/6 Terrence J Clyne Living Trust Hubbard Betty J; Hubbard Ellis R $2,950,000
1523, 1531 Jones Nashville 37207 10/19 Taradiddle LLC Yvonne C Collier Marital Trust $2,850,000
2403 Brick Church Nashville 37207 10/12 Kian Hospitality LLC 2403 Brick Church Pike LLC $2,700,000
14446 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 10/14 Albatross To Home At Old Hickory LLC Gathers Family Trust; Jones David L; Jones Jay Phillip $2,100,000
219 2nd Nashville 37201 10/6 2nd Ave Penthouse LLC Mink Julie Ann; Mink Thomas F II $1,800,000
1734 Arthur, 1001, 1009, 1011, 1013, 1015 Buchanan Nashville 37208 10/31 Grounded Development LLC Bowman Ernestine D; Bowman Keith D Sr $1,754,420
1229 17th Nashville 37212 10/17 Seventeenth Street LLC Guyer Marie $1,650,000
4501 Harding Nashville 37205 10/25 Ewm Harding LLC Brothers Don T $1,600,000
16 Academy Nashville 37210 10/12 Invest Holdings LLC Eads Ora Estate $1,600,000
3035 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/31 Mohebbi Jamshid; Soltani Davoud Neal Gary R; Neal Terry C $1,500,000
315 Hermitage Nashville 37210 10/24 Smyrna Commons Gp Corenswet Partners LP $1,500,000
108 Glancy Goodlettsville 37072 10/25 Duarte Maria G; Reyes Ramiro Patel Bhartiben; Patel Indravadan; Patel Dhruv $1,370,000
6103 Mount View Antioch 37013 10/5 Shreibman Amnon; Shreibman Ruth Burgess Patrick M; Burgess Philip D; Kent Burgess & Billie B Burgess Trust $1,290,000
3808 Old Hickory, 3235 Lakeshore Old Hickory 37138 10/27 McNeil Johannah; Vogt Jason McInturf James E; McInturf James Jr; McInturf Melissa D $1,290,000
162 4th Nashville 37219 10/26 Primo Holdings Gp Rhinestones And Rattlesnakes LLC $1,250,000
2607 Westwood Nashville 37204 10/18 Dropout Industries LLC Steven Anthony Sheehan Revocable Living Trust $1,200,000
335, 339 Alice, 4408 Nolensville Nashville 37211 10/10 Csr LLC Abaygee Anwar; Almosawi Abbas Saied $1,165,000
501 Iris Nashville 37204 10/19 501 East Iris Trust Howell Greg; Yeary Hubert E $1,125,000
94 Peabody Nashville 37210 10/18 D Briggs & Associates LLC Peabody LLC $1,000,000
0 OLD FRANKLIN Antioch 37013 10/13 STJ Partners LLC CRP/ECG Old Franklin Comm LLC $750,000
2206 Monticello Nashville 37207 10/3 JMJ Enterprises Inc Urbangate Dev Group LLC $700,000
2819 Lebanon Nashville 37214 10/14 Adnan Hussein; Jaafar Mustafa Young William B $600,000
0 Harper Joelton 37080 10/5 Dillberg Family Trust Davis Gayle A; Davis M Graham $575,000
1013 Fatherland Nashville 37206 10/17 Rhodes Melissa Sorensen Debbie M $550,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 10/14 Bsl Land Holdings LLC Cane Ridge Investments LLC $523,809
0 Pennington Bend Nashville 37214 10/21 Harwell Christopher F Trustee Claxton Janie K $500,000
2112 Gladstone Nashville 37211 10/31 Tennessee Jed LLC Lackey Marcus H Jr $500,000
625 Cato Ridge Nashville 37218 10/19 Cato Ridge Trust 2022-625 Hamilton Christine A; Hamilton Patrick J $394,900
939 Allen Nashville 37214 10/7 Gentlemans Maven Pllc Abes Adam J; Ridha Ayhan $340,000
4204 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 10/7 C&D Automotive Services LLC Olkhovskiy Sergey $340,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 10/12 Cole Hunter; Cole John Christopher Mitchell Brian; Roberts Suzanne $303,000
5566 Franklin Pike Brentwood 37027 10/21 Ayesh Mansour Byerly Juanita; Nixon Michelle Rainey Pratt; Pratt Michelle Dawn; Rainey John Nathaniel Sr $285,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 10/14 Isabella Holding Co LLC Cane Ridge Inv LLC $275,336
0 Griffith Nashville 37221 10/18 Lawson Nashville LLC Glaser Edward S $275,000
511 Jones Old Hickory 37138 10/24 Gerard Bryan E; Gerard Robin L Nave Lesa; Turner Lesa $198,000

