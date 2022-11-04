Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 4, 2022

Stocks end higher on Wall Street after more shaky trading

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after another day of uncertain trading as markets weighed the latest reading on the jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Friday after giving up a bigger gain earlier in the day. The swings followed a government report showing the unemployment rate ticked higher in October.

That could take some pressure off the nation's high inflation, if not as quickly as the Federal Reserve hoped.

Stocks in Asia rallied on continued speculation that China may relax its strict anti-COVID measures. Treasury yields eased.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0