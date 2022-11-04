Council to consider applicants for Tennessee appeals vacancy

VOL. 46 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 4, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nine people have applied for a vacancy on the Court of Criminal Appeals.

The vacancy in the court's Western Section occurred when John Everett Williams died Sept. 2.

The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will consider the candidates at a public hearing on Nov. 22 in the Tennessee Supreme Court Building in Jackson, the Supreme Court said.

The applicants are Joshua B. Dougan, assistant district attorney in the district that covers Chester, Henderson and Madison counties; Union City attorney John Morris Miles; Assistant U.S. Attorney Hillary Lawler Parham; Jeffrey William Parham, circuit court judge in the district that covers Obion and Weakley counties; Matthew F. Stowe, former district attorney for the district that covers Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry counties; Dennis Vance, former assistant district attorney for the district that covers Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry counties; William Mark Ward, retired criminal court judge in Shelby County; Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Joseph Wilson; and Chadwick R. Wood, assistant district attorney in the district that covers Chester, Henderson and Madison counties.

The Council will forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.