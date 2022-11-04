Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 4, 2022

Stocks end lower as the Fed continues to fight inflation

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks slipped on Wall Street and Treasury yields again rose to multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also fell. Technology stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for future Fed moves, rose to its highest level since 2007.

Higher Treasury yields have helped push mortgage rates sharply higher this year.

The Bank of England made its biggest rate hike in three decades.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0