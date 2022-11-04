Stocks end lower as the Fed continues to fight inflation

VOL. 46 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 4, 2022

Stocks slipped on Wall Street and Treasury yields again rose to multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also fell. Technology stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for future Fed moves, rose to its highest level since 2007.

Higher Treasury yields have helped push mortgage rates sharply higher this year.

The Bank of England made its biggest rate hike in three decades.