Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 28, 2022

Stocks fall after Fed says it's too soon to pause rate hikes

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell signaled that it's too early for the central bank to consider pausing its interest rate increases, though it may slow them down.

The Fed also announced its fourth straight extra-large rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point as it fights the worst inflation in decades.

The higher rates are intended to cool the economy, but markets fear the Fed may go too far and cause a recession.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5%, shedding gains from a brief rally. The Dow and Nasdaq also turned red.

Treasury yields jumped.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0