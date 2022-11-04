VOL. 46 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 4, 2022

First Saturday Art Crawl. Monthly event is held on the first Saturday of every month in Downtown Nashville. Enjoy art galleries, street art, live music and complimentary cocktails provided at most stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to drink. 5-8 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Chamber Connect

Network with other chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County at our Chamber Connect event. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance if you plan to attend - attendance is limited. Free. Maury Alliance Conference room, 106 West 6th Street. 9-10 a.m. Information

Fall Festival & Chili Cook-off

Highland Realm Farm, 4443 Hampshire Pike, Hampshire. Chili tasting, live music, inflatables, food trucks, craft vendors and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

Patriot Potluck

Robertson County Republican Party Potluck Breakfast: 8:30 a.m., speaker: 9 a.m. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. All ages welcome. Information

Chestnut Street Concert

Guests can expect local musicians, delicious food and drinks. Free and open to all ages. The Outfield, 416 Chestnut Street. Free parking: 1125 B 4th Ave. S. 6-9 p.m. Lineup: Twen, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Mount Worcester. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

Harvest Fest 2022

Enjoy a celebration of wine harvest season at the fifth annual Nashville Harvest Festival. A general admission ticket includes tastes of 20-plus wines carefully paired with chef-selected small bites, live music throughout the day, local vendors and fall fun activities for all ages. Children younger than 12 are free with the purchase of a general admission or VIP ticket. Music City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street. 11 a.m. General admission: $50, VIP Experience: $80. Information

Hendersonville Veterans Day Parade

The parade will start with a flyover by local pilots. Parade travels along Main Street from Cherokee Drive to Executive Park Drive. 2 p.m. Information

MONDAY, NOV. 7

Restoration Jail Ministry Breakfast Fundraiser

The Memorial Building, 308 W. 7th Street, 7-8:30 a.m. Short program begins at 7:30. Registration required. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 8

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn and grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. Parking 4000 Rush Street. 3:30-5 p.m. Free, but registration is needed. Information

Business After Hours

This informal, social networking event is designed to connect businesses professionals with other business professional to grow and promote their business. Reliant Realty, 640 Broadmor Blvd., Suite 100. Fee: $10 and $20 for future members. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

Monthly Chamber Coffee

Join Maury Alliance for the November Chamber Coffee co-hosted by Muletown Coffee and The King’s Daughters’ School. This is a free networking event and members and future members are welcome to attend, remember to bring plenty of business cards. Coffee and lite refreshments will be served. The King’s Daughters’ Day School, Craig Hall, 401 West 9th Street, Columbia. Information

How Do I Get an SBA Loan?

Attend this training seeing on how to gain financing for your small business. Speaker: Jacqueline Merritt, SBA. Topics include: SBA Financial Assistance Programs and which is best for your business. Find SBA participant Lenders with LenderMatch, The Importance of a Business Plan and how to create it. Maury Alliance, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. 11 a.m.-noon. Information

Leadership Luncheon: How to Survive During Stress

Veterans have seen, heard, and experienced more in their lifetime than many of their esteemed colleagues. Come hear a story of defying the odds and lessons learned from the battlefield. Don’t miss the opportunity to gather as civilians and veterans to hear “How to Survive During ‘Stress’”. This program is designed with young professionals in mind, but all ages and career levels are welcome and will benefit from the program. This is a great event for veterans to attend to connect with other local service members. Power Room, Williamson, Inc., 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Parking 4000 Rush Street. 11:30-1 p.m. Fee: Member-$25, Young Professional-$25 and Guest-$50. Information

NOV. 11-13

Christmas Village

This event attracts more than 30,000 shoppers and features more than 260 merchants. Items for sale includes toys, clothing, jewelry, household items and much more. Fee: $15 online or at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at select Truist locations for $12. Children 9 and under are free. Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: Noon-6 p.m. 500 Wedgewood Ave., Nashville. Parking: $5. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Nashville half-marathon, Marathon & 5k

All ages and fitness levels will love the ultimate running tour of Nashville’s greatest landmarks, like Music Row, Nissan Stadium, Honky Tonks and more. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Information

NOV. 16-17

Veteran-Owned Small Business & Veteran Entrepreneur Event

An opportunity for local veteran entrepreneurs and veteran owned small businesses to connect with critical resources to launch or grow their business. Network and learn from local leaders who specialize in all things business including government contracting, business loans and financials, best business practices, certifications, mental health and more. Hear from other veteran small-business owners on challenges and emerging issues. Tennessee State University- Avon Williams Campus, 330 10th Avenue North. Free event. Registration is required by Nov. 10. Lunch will be provided. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information