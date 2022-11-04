Trouble ahead for Titans as schedule gets much tougher

VOL. 46 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 4, 2022

Sunday’s win in Houston has set the Tennessee Titans up for success – even as their schedule gets much harder over the next few weeks.

At 5-2, the Titans are tied with their Sunday night opponent Kansas City for the second-best record in the AFC behind only the 6-1 Buffalo Bills.

The Titans arrived at this point in vastly different fashion than the Bills or the Chiefs but are in position to win their third consecutive its division title thanks to a five-game winning streak that includes AFC South wins against Indianapolis twice and Houston once.

But the schedule becomes a bit more unforgiving during the next five weeks with four extremely challenging games, beginning with the Sunday night battle at Kansas City.

After that, the Titans return home and face the struggling Denver Broncos, but then must turn around and go to Lambeau Field for a Thursday night meeting with the Green Bay Packers.

Even though the Packers are down this year by their usual standard, the Titans haven’t had much luck in Lambeau, and Aaron Rodgers is still dangerous, despite a depleted supporting cast.

After that, two more interesting games dot the schedule. The Cincinnati Bengals, who came to Nissan Stadium in January and stole the Titans’ Super Bowl aspirations, come back for a return engagement Nov. 27.

That five-game run ends Dec. 4 when the Titans renew acquaintances with their old friend A.J. Brown, whose Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated.

While some believe the Titans are winning games with smoke and mirrors, it is nonetheless a five-game winning streak and a comfortable lead in the division. But after this upcoming stretch, we should know much more about where this Titans team stands in the overall NFL pecking order.