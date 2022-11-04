Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 44 | Friday, November 4, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for October 2022

Updated 2:32PM
Top residential real estate sales, October 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
703 Bowling Nashville 37205 10/17 703 Bowling Avenue Trust Frist William H Trustee $18,000,000
411 Ellendale Nashville 37205 10/4 Wachtler Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement Greyswood Trust $7,350,000
1913 Cromwell Nashville 37215 10/7 Lawrence And Nichole Perkins Family Trust Junge Living Trust $4,300,000
4201 Morriswood Nashville 37204 10/25 Morriswood Land Trust Woodard James C $3,950,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/6 Bollinger Pamela Darby 151 Nashville Project LP $3,790,000
12452 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 10/12 CRP/ECG Hays Hill LLC McAdams Richard; Lehman J Trent $3,771,300
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/11 Alexander Barry Dane; Alexander Jacquelyn Carol 151 Nashville Project LP $3,740,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/20 CKFS LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $3,717,600
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/19 Hayes Family Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $3,640,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/5 Widener Peri A 151 Nashville Project LP $3,640,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/19 The Cummins Family Intervivos Trust 1988 151 Nashville Project LP $3,550,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/5 Harycki Edward A; Harycki Randi Yagoda 151 Nashville Project LP $3,540,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/5 David A Brandon Revocable Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $3,510,000
118 Brookfield Nashville 37205 10/18 Fraker Christopher Porter; Payson Joan Whitney Travis Ashley H; Travis Joshua D $3,225,000
4307 Sunnybrook Nashville 37205 10/20 Travis Ashley H; Travis Joshua D Spivey Hunter; Spivey John Mark $3,200,000
917 Tyne Nashville 37220 10/18 Whalen Joshua; Whalen Kathryn June R Denny Family Trust $3,150,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/11 C4S LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $3,034,900
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/13 Cappo Jeffrey 151 Nashville Project LP $2,950,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/18 Teasley Family Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $2,925,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/11 Boeselager Adam; Macco Nick 151 Nashville Project LP $2,900,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/6 Vreeland David; Vreeland Mary Glenn 151 Nashville Project LP $2,840,000
110 Balleroy Brentwood 37027 10/5 Borders Joshua; Borders Sara Hutts Daniel G; Hutts Melissa K; Jacobs Triston $2,795,000
6357 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 10/14 Barkley Cristin R; Barkley Gabriel J Br Group LLC $2,700,000
1728 Londonview Antioch 37013 10/27 Connors Family Revocable Trust Briggs Iain; Briggs Sara $2,440,000
3918 Caylor Nashville 37215 10/26 Cedeno Alejandro; Cedeno Arielle Grace Ikahn V Square Nashville LLC $2,275,000
4434 Sheppard Nashville 37205 10/17 Bartholomew Samuel Wilson III; Bartholomew Sarah Thomas El Gammal Dana Deanne; El Gammal Tarek Michael $2,275,000
1704 Electric Nashville 37206 10/17 Third Life Revocable Living Trust JRS Dev LLC $2,250,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/13 Romano Jeffrey Fabian; Shayer Stanley Alfred Jr 151 Nashville Project LP $2,200,000
1300 Pennock Nashville 37207 10/18 Pennock Avenue Holdings LLC 1300 Pennock Avenue Holdings LLC $2,200,000
1145 Balbade Nashville 37215 10/4 Welhoelter Robert J Fenelon Aisling $2,146,125
7111 Southpoint Brentwood 37027 10/19 Gateway Apartments Of Murfreesboro LLC Southpoint Marketplace Inv Part LLC $2,111,111
6429 Worchester Nashville 37221 10/5 Rogers Anne Felkner; Rogers Robert L III Brian D Waller Revocable Living Trust $2,100,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/5 Sweat R Riley; Sweat Wende W 151 Nashville Project LP $2,015,100
504 Russell Nashville 37206 10/13 Weir Laura Kathleen; Weir William Pope Ronald M; Pope Virginia B $1,995,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/11 Matt And Dawn Schafnitz Revocable Trust 151 Nashville Project LP $1,975,000
9594 Harpeth Nashville 37221 10/21 Escobar Hernan; Escobar Michelle Derrick Joseph E; Derrick Teresa G $1,960,000
128 Hardingwoods Nashville 37205 10/3 Hive Trust Byrge Charlie W III; Byrge Kelly W; Carpenter Kelly W $1,956,240
1003 Grassland Nashville 37220 10/6 8Gco Revocable Living Trust Baskette Betty M; Baskette Q Dewayne $1,950,000
4305A Lone Oak Nashville 37215 10/7 Adler Gena; Adler Ivan Dunham Griffin $1,950,000
3435 Hopkins Nashville 37215 10/17 Alma Family Trust; Felix Family Trust Arkham Land Trust $1,950,000
7544 Old Harding Nashville 37221 10/24 Selah Nashville LLC Reeves Art House Nashville LLC $1,935,500
122 38th Nashville 37209 10/5 Blackburn Family LP II Liberty Pike Partners $1,925,000
2001 Ashwood Nashville 37212 10/19 Fulton Brady J; Fulton Elizabeth J M Krause Daniel; Krause Elizabeth $1,905,000
907 Waldkirch Nashville 37204 10/6 Area Amy; Area Blake; Area Robert Blake Redlyn Investments LLC $1,805,000
3713 Whitland Nashville 37205 10/11 Burch Elizabeth K; Burch Matthew I Edwin And Marie Kirkland Living Trust $1,800,000
7478 River Road Nashville 37209 10/4 None Of Your Bismark Revocable Land Trust Koehler Cindy G; Koehler Daniel B $1,750,000
1241 Avondale Nashville 37207 10/5 Trinity Summit Opportunity Fund LLC Brick Church Realty LLC $1,750,000
2005 Eastland Nashville 37206 10/4 Chandler Ann; Chandler James Marion IV Armstrong Real Estate LLC; Sloss Fine Woodworking LLC $1,725,000
1702 Stokes Nashville 37215 10/4 Mary Elizabeth Hulsey Revocable Trust Lane Michelle; Wargny Robert T $1,699,000
1702 Electric Nashville 37206 10/18 Estrada Lisa Aynne; Estrada Louis JRS Dev LLC $1,650,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/13 Peison David M 151 Nashville Project LP $1,625,000
1289 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 10/17 OHB Trust White Pines Building Group LLC $1,620,057
3315 Nevada Nashville 37209 10/17 Aboud Asad; Aboud Katherine Hemmert Jack; Miller Ginger $1,600,000
6376 Chickering Nashville 37215 10/28 Niemann John; Niemann Shannon Piontek Susan Joan; Piontek Eugene $1,600,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 10/25 Mitchell Jan El Pappas Patricia Ann $1,575,000
1124 Battery Nashville 37220 10/13 Rybacki Tarala; Rybacki Timothy Allen Gaw Kathryn E; Gaw Randy A; Gaw Randy $1,545,500
930 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 10/5 Tarr Eric; Tarr Kate Bailey David; Bailey Emily $1,535,000
1923B Castleman Nashville 37215 10/11 Ravi Nikila Barbe Douglas Theodore; Barbe Jennifer $1,500,000
3717 Princeton Nashville 37205 10/24 Brennan Mary Brunner Ann T; Brunner Douglas M $1,500,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 10/4 Rawlings Beverly; Rawlings George Davis Michael $1,500,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/17 May Jack 151 Nashville Project LP $1,500,000
2010C Cedar Nashville 37212 10/17 Sabin Portia Jbw Partners Gp $1,495,000
4000 Colorado Nashville 37209 10/13 Meason Emilie; Meason William Eljack Custom Homes LLC $1,480,000
622 Madison Nashville 37208 10/13 Lax Alecia; Lax David Mainland Germantown LLC $1,440,621
113 Savoy Nashville 37205 10/24 Campbell Daniel; Campbell Elizabeth Drew Begley Christopher J; Begley Dana M; Dieck Ryan $1,425,000
2209 Castleman Nashville 37215 10/13 Singh Ajay Little Cambrey; Little Corey Alan $1,406,000
6107 Hill Nashville 37209 10/13 Yerokun Babatunde; Youngwirth Linda Mitchell Designs LLC $1,399,999
1052 Archer Nashville 37203 10/18 Axley Eric Cornerstone Inv Inc $1,370,537
1010 Southside Nashville 37203 10/18 Axley Eric Cornerstone Inv Inc $1,357,652
1218 5th Nashville 37208 10/14 Smokey Six LLC Rudolph John $1,350,000
1010 Monroe Nashville 37208 10/11 Christenson Cheryl L; Christenson Donald E Rome Kevin D; Rome Stefanie B $1,350,000
923 Gale Nashville 37204 10/19 Kathleen W A Sullivan Irrevocable Trust Horn Rebecca A; Horn William A; Lux Ryan; Press Anna E $1,310,000
1033 Balmoral Nashville 37220 10/5 Long Jordan; Long William R Cheij Carey Evlyn $1,310,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 10/19 McDonough Wesley Joseph Widener Peri A $1,300,000
804 Foster Nashville 37215 10/21 Alldredge Emily; Alldredge Rufus Holt Edwin Lee $1,300,000
6008 Hill Circle Nashville 37209 10/18 Coleman Austin Sweetman Barnabas S; Sweetman Holly L $1,300,000
603 20th Nashville 37206 10/5 Jorgenson Michael Randolph Jessica; Rooney Molly Elizabeth; Woodward Killian $1,299,900
914 Gale Nashville 37204 10/21 Mellott Lauren; Mellott Patrick Stasko Gregory $1,295,000
4705 Idaho Nashville 37209 10/13 Dalal Aarti Wilkinson Kristen D; Wilkinson Tyler B $1,250,000
2213 11th Nashville 37204 10/7 Skrmetti Sara E Gurman James R; Gurman Jessica M $1,220,000
1931 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 10/24 Shoulders Alex; Shoulders Bailey Granco Properties LLC $1,200,000
542 Skyview Nashville 37206 10/17 REI LLC Fig Tree Holdings LLC; Skyview LLC $1,200,000
1929 20th Nashville 37212 10/5 Dughman Brandon Johnson Phyllis V; Johnson Robert $1,200,000
293 Fairfax Nashville 37212 10/20 Opheim Jeanette; Opheim Zachary Eason John C Jr; Eason Meredith L $1,200,000
1806 Shelby Nashville 37206 10/3 Sprentall Ashley Hanus Trevor Chenchar $1,199,900
832B Argyle Nashville 37203 10/12 Siddiqi Jeffrey LS-TG Home Fund LLC $1,175,000
125 Postwood Nashville 37205 10/17 Hobbs Mark W; Hobbs Melissa D J & B Realty Holdings LLC $1,170,000
834A Argyle Nashville 37203 10/5 Boles Laura LS-TG Home Fund LLC $1,150,000
1235 Battlefield Nashville 37215 10/5 Slatton Andrew; Liu Yinan Rose Chris E $1,150,000
510 Clematis Nashville 37205 10/4 Crowder Allison; Crowder Gregory Green Andrea; Green Michael P $1,135,000
317 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 10/3 Whitson Clay Jr; Whitson Clay M; Whitson Jeanette Arend Ann McBride; Baker Carl Beth; Baker Monica Lisa; Celeste Bobbie Lynn; Connally Elizabeth F; Connally Joseph Warren; Corwin Mary Ellen; Cylwik Diane; Garland Christopher T; Garland James David; Garland Joseph Robert; Garland Nancy; Garland Nicholas Nisley; Gonzales Susan; Lashlee David; Lashlee Edward Corder; Lashlee Sarah Elizabeth; Lashlee William Vance Jr; Mowry Martha Jane; Overturf Dale N; Overturf Warren Richard; Ratliff Stephanie Ann; Vincent Diana M; Warren Jonathan H; Warren Rebekah D; Nisley Albert Warren Estate $1,125,000
4 Peach Blossom Nashville 37205 10/4 Korjenek Donald E; Korjenek Kelly M Qi Aidong; Shi Hong $1,115,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/11 Metters Brenda; Metters Marlin 151 Nashville Project LP $1,110,000
2014 19th Nashville 37212 10/7 Sohr Audrey; Dieterich Tanner John Marshall Sharp Living Trust $1,110,000
143 Woodmont Nashville 37205 10/3 Fitzgerald-Shelton Karen Beryl; Shelton Darryl A Woodmont Magnolia LLC $1,100,000
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/17 Salloum Joseph G; Salloum Nicole V E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $1,100,000
4026 Lealand Nashville 37204 10/6 4026 Lealand LLC Hull Michael $1,100,000
2001 Russell Nashville 37206 10/21 Hopwood Family Living Trust Gray Kelly; Smith Thomas B; Carney C Loy $1,100,000
5821 Robert E Lee Nashville 37215 10/3 Thomas And Nancy Wofford Family Trust Berryman Angela Pinto; Pinto Betty D Estate; Pinto Michael; Pinto William Bernard $1,100,000
3720 Woodmont Nashville 37215 10/13 Barnstead Ryan Mellott Lauren Hills; Mellott Patrick A $1,090,000
2523 Sunset Nashville 37212 10/14 Yu Grace Hsiaopeiwang Montgomery Kevin D; Okuneff Lawrence J; Okuneff Peggy J $1,080,000
5821 Fredricksburg Nashville 37215 10/19 Mew Enterprises LLC Leslie Glen Laurence Revocable Trust; Winfree Judi L $1,075,000
1619 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 10/21 Klein Ashley Dudney Hannah; Dudney Nathan $1,070,000
160 2nd (Four Seasons) Nashville 37201 10/3 Schmidt Justin; Schmidt Melissa 151 Nashville Project LP $1,070,000
495B Broadwell Nashville 37220 10/4 Cavicchi Joseph; Cavicchi Klynn Cardwell Lauren; Cardwell Michael $1,052,500
302 Charlesgate Nashville 37215 10/17 Shieh Christine Dantonio Catherine Lynnae; Dietrich Kristin Elizabeth; Dietrich Catherine Lynnae $1,041,850
743 Georgetown Nashville 37205 10/18 Homecoming LLC McKinney Marna; McKinney Richard $1,038,500
820 Redwood Nashville 37220 10/28 Duffy Patrick Sean; Duffy Robyn Gwynne Capra Andrew Eugene; Capra Monique Villa $999,500
305 Church Nashville 37201 10/28 Jacobs Brian Terry; Mitchell Erin V Clark Stephen R; Carney C Loy; Clark Larenne $999,000
1313 6th Nashville 37208 10/13 Csmtn Investments LLC Woelk Morgan Wayne; Woelk Vicki $990,000
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/20 North Riverland Holdings LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $984,138
5067 Rawlings Joelton 37080 10/6 McCray Patricia; McCray Steven Sweatt Jason C; Sweatt Melinda M $975,000
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/18 Niche 13 LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $973,737
208 Vaughns Gap Nashville 37205 10/18 Sutton Jamie Allen; Sutton Nadia Razaq Doster Robert T III; Green Lisa D; Jones Leslie D $970,000
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/19 TM Investment LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $965,937
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/19 Flynn Tatum E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $965,070
148 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 10/13 Garrison Remy C; Garrison W Lewis Jr Shrader Mary G; Shrader Richard $964,000
7537 Hallows Nashville 37221 10/3 Vesely John; Vesely Veronica Dalamar Homes LLC $956,245
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/19 Saba Holdings LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $955,103
5517 Saddlewood Brentwood 37027 10/18 Shaw Allison Louise; Shaw Michael David Edgeworth Mary K; Edgeworth Myron Houston $955,000
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/19 Tm Investment LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $952,070
4029 OUTER DR Nashville 37204 10/26 Semanchik Gary L Dutcher Donald Jason; Dutcher Nicole Lynn $950,000
102 Sheffield Nashville 37215 10/19 Farris Shannon McCreary Cathy Lynn $950,000
803 Montrose Nashville 37204 10/5 Cooper David; Zachary Hannah Emma Gist Bret; Gist Linda; Gist Maleia $950,000
1723 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 10/7 John Franklin Floyd Jr And Caitlin Floyd Revocable Trust Perry Carla Smith; Perry Jay Leslie $950,000
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/18 Del Sur Hospitality LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $948,603
2131 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/19 Saba Holdings LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $948,603
389 Willow Bough Old Hickory 37138 10/24 Ingram Jonathan Ryan; Ingram Tabitha C Morris Molly G; Morris Peter R $927,500
3133 Long Nashville 37203 10/18 Arnold Homes LLC Smallcombe James Michael $927,500
4909 Idaho Nashville 37209 10/3 Bice James Cameron; Jeruzal Joseph; Jeruzal Kristen McCartt Andrew R; McCartt Samantha G $919,900
608 Clematis Nashville 37205 10/3 Host Christopher O; Host Rachel L Kates Krista B; Kates Nicholas $900,000
513 Fatherland Nashville 37206 10/3 Webster John Alden III; Webster Lauren Riley Jones Derrick II; Jones Sophie; Laster-Hazzard Sophie $890,000
2102 Golf Club Nashville 37215 10/13 Casey Erin; Casey Megan; Marshall Jonah Lancaster Wanda Diane $889,900
1205A Brick Church Nashville 37207 10/14 Nunn Richard W Trustee D&M Dev LLC $889,000
1205B Brick Church Nashville 37207 10/21 Carag Eloisa Y; Vakili Matthew C Zandieh D&M Dev LLC $887,000
2125 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/18 Jk Nashville LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $876,628
1310 Stainback Nashville 37207 10/5 Roybal Nicholle Bach Jenny Elizabeth; Bach Kevin Marshall $875,000
2139 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/18 Goodrich 2139 LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $867,933
4112 Wyoming Nashville 37209 10/12 Brittain Justine; Vann Curtis Larson Nathan Grega; McGrath Josephine Alieze $865,500
2137 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/18 Concepcion Beatrice; Junia Jody Allan E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $861,721
2133 Goodrich Nashville 37218 10/18 Goodrich 6 LLC E3 Vistas At North Point LLC $860,893
2403G Jefferson Nashville 37208 10/12 Sidiqyar Ayshawn Carrillo Oscar $860,000
3510 Hillsdale Nashville 37205 10/3 Clay Laura Roberts; Roberts Laura Susan Riley Beverly Ann $858,450
2005A HUTTON Nashville 37210 10/17 Pumphrey Brett C; Stringer Sarah Advent Investco II LLC $850,000
6001 Sedberry Nashville 37205 10/26 Whelan Patrick Chapman Loretta Willard Estate; Chapman Winston Willard $850,000
5209 Indiana Nashville 37209 10/10 Lowe Gretchen Somerset Young Jon Mikel; Young Laura V $849,900
6531 Mercomatic Nashville 37209 10/11 Trainor Monica Wahidi Constructions LLC $849,900
131 Woodmont Nashville 37205 10/5 Koomen Daniel Sullivan; Koomen Kathleen Conway Winkle Virginia Elizabeth Randall; Winkle Peter $847,000
2221B Carter Nashville 37206 10/4 Fanelli Nicole; Hutchinson George Perry Allen $835,000
2660A Barclay Nashville 37206 10/13 Goldberg Mack Garrett; White Townley Makarian Elizabeta; Quintanilla Michael $834,000
1319 Kenwood Nashville 37216 10/27 Ingalls Garrett Mary Ann Masters Revocable Trust $826,000
326 Trinity Nashville 37207 10/7 Timo6 LLC Spraker Eldon R III $825,000
6311 James Nashville 37209 10/3 Burgess Gary Wayne Atkins And Associates Homebuilders Inc $825,000
209 McCall Nashville 37211 10/5 Timo6 LLC Spraker Eldon R III $825,000
5303 Louisiana Nashville 37209 10/26 Hannahan Mary Lindsey Tanguturi Yasas Chandra; Venkata Anusha Reddy Chemicala Naga $825,000
4104 Addine Nashville 37216 10/25 Hefner Joshua; Hefner Lana Tynelea Partners Gp $825,000
913 Marilyn Nashville 37209 10/26 Allington Ashley E; Drake Delonta Dodd Dev Group LLC $819,000
3712 Ferndale Nashville 37215 10/4 Lipscomb University Rer Partnership $816,334
4040 Brandywine Pointe Old Hickory 37138 10/10 Stevenson Andrea K; Stevenson Eric M Brothers Louis Anthony; Brothers Telina S $810,000
1041 Beech Tree Brentwood 37027 10/14 Hodges Melinda Krisann Drizen Christopher; Hunter Lindsay; Hunter Lindsay M $805,000
2204 Sheridan Nashville 37206 10/5 Henley Andrew; Seymour Heather Donoso David N; Donoso Jennifer Marie Evernham $801,000
964 Davidson Nashville 37205 10/7 Baggett Jacob; Schmid Emmalee Moggio Sara R $800,000
3545 Dickerson Nashville 37207 10/18 WCO Housing Ventures LLC Miskell Candida M $800,000
5416 Anchorage Nashville 37220 10/13 Holtzman Alan M Jr; Holtzman Deborah P Deanna M Winkler Revocable Trust $800,000

