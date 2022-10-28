Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 28, 2022

Tennessee man gets 40 years for shooting federal officers

Updated 6:52AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

JACKSON (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for shooting two deputy U.S. Marshals during a standoff at a duplex in West Tennessee, prosecutors said.

Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., 41, had pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during a violent crime stemming from a November 2020 shooting, the U.S. attorney's office said in a Tuesday news release announcing the sentence.

Authorities said federal agents and local law enforcement went to a duplex in Jackson to serve arrest warrants for Claybrook on attempted homicide and weapons charges.

Before the agents knocked on the door, Claybrook fired on the team through a small porch window. Two officers were shot. They were treated for their wounds at a hospital and released, prosecutors said.

A SWAT team negotiated Claybrook's surrender after a lengthy standoff.

Claybrook was sentenced Friday, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0