Tennessee man gets 40 years for shooting federal officers

VOL. 46 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 28, 2022

JACKSON (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for shooting two deputy U.S. Marshals during a standoff at a duplex in West Tennessee, prosecutors said.

Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., 41, had pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during a violent crime stemming from a November 2020 shooting, the U.S. attorney's office said in a Tuesday news release announcing the sentence.

Authorities said federal agents and local law enforcement went to a duplex in Jackson to serve arrest warrants for Claybrook on attempted homicide and weapons charges.

Before the agents knocked on the door, Claybrook fired on the team through a small porch window. Two officers were shot. They were treated for their wounds at a hospital and released, prosecutors said.

A SWAT team negotiated Claybrook's surrender after a lengthy standoff.

Claybrook was sentenced Friday, the U.S. attorney's office said.