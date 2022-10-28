Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 28, 2022

Stocks end lower as hot jobs data signals aggressive Fed

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks gave up early gains and ended lower on Wall Street after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases.

Those high rates are intended to slow the economy, and the fear is the Fed may go too far and cause a recession.

Several companies rose after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including Pfizer and Uber.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday.

Long-term Treasury yields reversed course from an early slide and rose back near multiyear highs.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0