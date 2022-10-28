Ford offers grants for infrastructure around Tennessee factory

VOL. 46 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 28, 2022

MEMPHIS (AP) — The philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday it is giving $1 million to help West Tennessee communities improve infrastructure as they prepare for the automaker's electric truck and battery factory.

Capital grants from the Ford Motor Co. Fund are available for nonprofit organizations and municipalities surrounding BlueOvalCity, the $5.6 billion joint venture between Ford and South Korean battery maker SK On, Ford said in a news release.

Ford has begun construction on a 3,600-acre (1,460-hectare) parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County. Ford plans to employ about 6,000 workers at the plant, while construction of the factory and the arrival of Ford suppliers will create thousands more jobs.

Ford has said it plans to start production by 2025.

Grants will range between $25,000 and $100,000 and are available in Haywood, Fayette, Tipton, Lauderdale, Shelby and Madison counties. Funds can go towards improvements such as playgrounds and construction of new or renovated spaces like community centers, Ford said..

The application process is now open and they are due by Feb. 3, Ford said.