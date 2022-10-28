Historical commission taking applications for merit awards

VOL. 46 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 28, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Historical Commission is taking applications for awards to honor people or groups that work to study and preserve Tennessee's heritage.

The commission said Thursday that its Certificates of Merit are presented each May, during National Preservation Month. The deadline for submissions is December 31.

Patrick McIntyre, State Historic Preservation Officer and executive director of the commission, said the awards program "highlights people and organizations for the work they do in the areas of publication, commemoration, and education regarding our state's unique history and heritage."

"For 47 years our awards program has offered an opportunity to give thanks and recognition to those working to champion and revitalize Tennessee's historic places," McIntyre said.

Applications can be found on the commission's website.