VOL. 46 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 28, 2022
US stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps
The Associated Press
Updated 3:10PM
Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street as weakness in several tech companies offset gains in other parts of the market.
Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, lost another one-fourth of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. That followed weak reports from Google's parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft.
The S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Dow rose 0.6%. Meta's slump pulled the Nasdaq down 1.6%.
Markets got some encouraging economic news as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%.
Treasury yields fell.