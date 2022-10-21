Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 21, 2022

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street amid weak tech earnings

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Stock ended mixed on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest batch of earnings reports, including weak results from several heavyweight technology companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after shedding an early gain, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2%. The Dow ended just barely in the green, thanks in part to a big jump in Visa.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market.

Google's parent company slumped after its ad sales slowed dramatically. Microsoft also fell.

Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs.

Steady gains in those yields have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.

