Stocks end mixed on Wall Street amid weak tech earnings

Stock ended mixed on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest batch of earnings reports, including weak results from several heavyweight technology companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after shedding an early gain, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2%. The Dow ended just barely in the green, thanks in part to a big jump in Visa.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market.

Google's parent company slumped after its ad sales slowed dramatically. Microsoft also fell.

Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs.

Steady gains in those yields have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.