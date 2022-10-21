Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 21, 2022
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street amid weak tech earnings
The Associated Press
Updated 3:10PM
Stock ended mixed on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest batch of earnings reports, including weak results from several heavyweight technology companies.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after shedding an early gain, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2%. The Dow ended just barely in the green, thanks in part to a big jump in Visa.
Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market.
Google's parent company slumped after its ad sales slowed dramatically. Microsoft also fell.
Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs.
Steady gains in those yields have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.