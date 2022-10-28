Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame inducts 5

VOL. 46 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 28, 2022

The Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame recently inducted its 2022 class. New inductees are:

• Reginald Coopwood, M.D.: President and CEO of Regional One Health; former chief executive officer of Metropolitan Nashville Hospital Authority; former chief medical officer of Nashville General Hospital at Meharry Medical College.

• David W. Gregory, M.D.: Professor emeritus at Vanderbilt University Medical Center; founder, medical director and chairman of the board at Siloam Health; Oscar E. Edwards National Award for Volunteerism and Community Service recipient; American College of Physicians member, 2006; 40-plus-year career in internal medicine and infectious disease.

• Ned Ray McWherter: 46th governor of Tennessee (1987-1995); former speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives; Former member of the board of governors of the United States Postal Service; led the Tennessee General Assembly to pass legislation to create a medical school at East Tennessee State University and replace the state’s Medicaid program with TennCare.

• Ching-Hon Pui, M.D.: Chair of the department of oncology and the Fahad Nassar Al-Rashid Chair of leukemia at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; co-director of the hematological malignancies program for St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center; director of the St. Jude China Program; American Cancer Society professor.

• Randy Wykoff, M.D., M.P.H.&T.M.: Founding dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health; former senior vice president for international operations at Project HOPE; former deputy assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; former associate commissioner for operations for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; board-certified pediatrics and preventive medicine physician with certification in tropical medicine.

The Hall of Fame, which was created by Belmont University, Belmont’s McWhorter Society and the Nashville Health Care Council, seeks to recognize and honor the leaders that have formed Tennessee’s heath and health care community.

Graham Healthcare Capital names chief medical officer

Edward C. O’Bryan, M.D., MBA, C.P.E., a leading physician in telehealth and digital health, has joined Graham Healthcare Capital as its chief medical officer.

O’Bryan brings more than 18 years of clinical and leadership experience to Graham and will assist Graham’s portfolio companies in realizing potential and in evaluating new business opportunities and investment targets for clinical quality, effectiveness, and market and regulatory dynamics.

He previously served as chief medical officer and vice president of clinical operations for Truepill, a telehealth, digital pharmacy and digital diagnostics company and was chief medical officer, executive vice president and VPMA of clinical operations at Wellpath.

O’Bryan maintains his position as an associate professor of emergency medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was previously chief of the division of global health and telehealth and chief of the health and wellness service line. He has more than $15 million in funded research and numerous publications and academic presentations. He attended Davidson College, earned his M.D. from the Medical University of South Carolina and his MBA from the University of Tennessee.

Twelve Thirty Club adds to leadership

The Twelve Thirty Club restaurant on West End has added Matt Dickerson as director of operations and Jonathan Ross as wine director.

Ross’s addition makes the Twelve Thirty Club the only restaurant in the state with a certified master sommelier. He began his career in New Jersey before spending a dozen years working in the New York restaurant industry. He spent five years as the head sommelier at Eleven Madison Park, which culminated in the restaurant’s rise to the top spot on the “San Pellegrino 50 Best Restaurant List.”

Ross and his wife, Jane Lopes – also a master sommelier – spent three years in Melbourne, where he joined the Rockpool Dining Group as beverage director. While in Australia, he curated the Qantas’ in-flight and lounge offering and launched a boutique wine label, Micro Wines.

Ross and Lopes founded LEGEND Imports, a company that represents 30 different boutique Australian producers distributed nationally. The duo’s book, ‘How to Drink Australian,’ will release in the U.S., U.K. and Australia in the summer of 2023. Ross has been featured in numerous trade publications and on the TV documentary series ‘Uncorked’ and is an active industry educator and mentor. Ross also contributes to the efforts of the Hue Society and The VinGuard, and won the GuildSomm ‘TopSomm.’

Dickerson’s career has included work with the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Spago and CUT. Dickerson has opened more than 20 restaurants during his 20-year career, coordinated dinner receptions for three U.S. presidents and worked with celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Thomas Keller.

Three VU faculty elected to National Academy

Three Vanderbilt University faculty members have been elected to membership in the National Academy of Medicine, a non-governmental organization that advises the nation and the world on important aspects of medical science, health care and public health. Selected were:

Christopher “Kitt” Carpenter, Ph.D., E. Bronson Ingram Professor of Economics, elected by his peers “for his outstanding research on public policies intended to curb risky behaviors, and his seminal work evaluating the clinical and economic effects of LGBTQ-related public policies, including same-sex marriage.”

Lisa Monteggia, Ph.D., Barlow Family Director of the Vanderbilt Brain Institute and professor of pharmacology, for “seminal contributions to the neurobiology of emotion, … (and) transformative contributions to our understanding of synaptic plasticity mechanisms that underlie the therapeutic effects of psychiatric treatments.”

Kimryn Rathmell, M.D., Ph,D., Hugh Jackson Morgan Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry, and chair of the department of medicine, for basic science investigations of kidney cancer “paving the way for new therapeutics,” and contributing to the mentorship, recognition, and career advancement of physician-scientists.

Carpenter is a health and labor economist who studies the effects of public policies on health and family outcomes. He has published widely on the effects of legal same-sex marriage, the causes and consequences of youth substance use, and the effects of public policies on health behaviors such as bicycle helmet use, seat belt use and vaccination.

Monteggia was recruited in 2018 to become the director of the Vanderbilt Brain Institute. She studies the neural mechanisms underlying antidepressant efficacy. Her work to identify the proteins in the brain targeted by the rapid acting antidepressant action of ketamine has opened the door to new possibilities for the development of drugs that mimic ketamine’s antidepressant benefits without its side effects.

Rathmell is an internationally recognized physician-scientist whose career has spanned molecular biology research in the pathogenesis of kidney cancer, nationally funded large-scale genomic studies of cancer, and clinical investigations that have brought new biomarkers, imaging modalities and live-saving therapies to patient care.

New broker joins Southeast Venture

Southeast Venture has added Tom Corcoran to its brokerage team. He will focus on office leasing, representing both landlords and tenants.

Corcoran comes to Southeast Venture from Crestview Funds, LLC, where he worked most recently as an asset manager, overseeing a portfolio of 750,000 square feet of office and retail properties in the Greater Nashville area, as well as negotiating leases and property sales. He previously he was a manager of acquisitions there.

He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a degree in business administration specializing in risk management and insurance.

RE/MAX, Lipman Group expands marketing team

RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group recently hired Lauren LeDuc as marketing and administrative coordinator to join the full-service marketing team that supports nearly 40 agents across Middle Tennessee.

LeDuc earned a degree in recreation, hospitality and parks management with an emphasis in event management from California State University, Chico.

Wells joins Cooley leadership team

Ann Morgan Wells has stepped into the role of director of community engagement at Cooley Public Strategies.

Wells, whose areas of expertise include health care and education policy, and community organizing, is a native of Meridian, Mississippi. A University of Mississippi graduate, with a degree in public policy, she also earned a master’s degree in public policy from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College.

Capria receives Bradley’s Diversity Leadership Award

Timothy L. Capria, a partner in Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP’s Nashville office, has been named the recipient of the firm’s 2022 Diversity Leadership Award.

Established in 2015, the award recognizes a partner who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to promoting and advancing the firm’s goal of being a diverse and mutually supportive community providing a culture of inclusion, sensitivity, open-mindedness and respect.

Capria’s practice focuses on acquiring intellectual property, patent opinion practice and enforcing intellectual property rights. He manages sizeable international portfolio trademarks and advises clients in effective monitoring and enforcement of trademark rights, including navigating protection and strategies in popular online marketplaces.

Capria was named to the International Trademark Association Trademark Office Practice Committee and Examination Guidelines Subcommittee in 2022. He serves as chair of the Tennessee Bar Association’s LGBT Section and is on the committee on racial and ethnic diversity. He previously co-chaired the Nashville Bar Association’s Diversity Committee.