VOL. 46 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 28, 2022

Brentwood Beer Festival. Sixty beers and 20 wines to sample. Food trucks, ax throwing, nine-hole putt Tween, big screens to catch all college football, music and VIP specials. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 31

Boo at the Zoo

Enjoy fall-themed scenes and activities, trick-or-treating for the children and special animal shows. Advance tickets are required. 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday $21 for everyone ages 2 and older, Monday-Thursday, $18 for everyone ages 2 and older. Information

Ghost Tours Return to Lotz House

The Lotz House in Historic Franklin is offering evening ghost tours, women’s history tours and battlefield walking tours during September and October. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon. Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Ave. Information and tour times

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

The Future of Leadership and Organizational Design, Part 2

This virtual session discusses the new mindsets, models and methods redefining business in the modern era. Traditional leadership and organizational mindsets, models and methods are becoming so outdated they are quickly becoming liabilities. Part two of this series will introduce attendees to innovative, international award-winning new paradigms and methods designed to help you transform the way you view, engage and lead your organization. This session reveals the true source of performance and profits and provides insights on how to maximize both. Noon-1 p.m. Free for members, $10, future members. Registration needed. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Retail Committee

Maury Alliance staff and city officials will gather to brainstorm ideas and best practices for the small-business community of Maury County. All retailers are welcome to attend. Maury Alliance Conference room, 106 West 6th Street. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

Bacon and Barrel Festival

This festival will unite some of Nashville’s best restaurants alongside a wide selection of distilled spirits. $49-$59 includes food samples and 15 whiskey samples. Live bluegrass music. Event is for 21 and over. 6-9 p.m. Benefits TennGreen. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Chamber Connect

Network with other chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County at our Chamber Connect event. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance if you plan to attend - attendance is limited. Free. Maury Alliance Conference room, 106 West 6th Street. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

Breakfast at the American Legion

Help Support local veterans and enjoy breakfast at the American Legion. 1140 South Water Ave, Gallatin. 7-10 a.m. $7 per person. Information

Robertson County Republican Party Potluck

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m., speaker: 9 a.m. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. All ages welcome. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Held on the first Saturday of every month in Downtown Nashville. Enjoy art galleries, street art, live music and complimentary cocktails provided at most stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to drink. 5-8 p.m. Information

Chestnut Street Concert

Guests can expect local musicians, delicious food and drinks. Free and open to all ages. The Outfield, 416 Chestnut Street. Free parking: 1125 B 4th Ave. S. 6-9 p.m. Lineup: Twen, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Mount Worcester. Information

