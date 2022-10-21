US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

VOL. 46 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 21, 2022

Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook parent Meta are all reporting their latest results this week, as are Coca-Cola and General Motors.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Monday. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

Markets in Europe gained ground and U.K. government bonds rallied as Treasury chief Rishi Sunak became assured of becoming the prime minster, replacing Liz Truss, who quit last week after her tax-cutting economic package caused turmoil in financial markets.