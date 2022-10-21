Tennessee emergency agency director named to national post

VOL. 46 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 21, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — The head of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has been named to a national post.

TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan is the new president of the National Emergency Management Association for a term of one year.

The organization is the professional association for emergency management directors from all U.S. states, eight U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, TEMA said.

Sheehan has led TEMA since 2016, directing response and recovery efforts. He is chair of Tennessee's State Emergency Response Council. He served in various roles with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency from 2003 to 2016.