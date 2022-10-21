VOL. 46 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 21, 2022

Stocks give up an early gain and close lower on Wall Street The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks gave up an early gain and closed lower on Wall Street as markets continue an unsteady search for direction.

Several companies made big moves, both higher and lower, as more of them reported their latest quarterly results.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday. The benchmark index was still holding on to a gain for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Treasury yields remained at multiyear highs, which has helped push up rates on mortgages.

Home sales fell again in September for the eighth month in a row.