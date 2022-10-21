VOL. 46 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 21, 2022

Nashville Greek Festival. The weekendlong festival features Greek-inspired food, drinks, dancers, vendors and live music each day. This event is open to all ages. Holy Trinity Greek Festival, 4905 Franklin Pike. Friday: 4-9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 31

Boo at the Zoo

Enjoy fall-themed scenes and activities, trick-or-treating for the and special animal shows. Advance tickets are required. 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday $21 for everyone ages 2 and older, Monday-Thursday, $18 for everyone ages 2 and older. Information

Ghost Tours Return to Lotz House

The Lotz House in Historic Franklin is offering evening ghost tours, women’s history tours and battlefield walking tours during September and October. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon. Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Ave. Information and tour times

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

7TH President 7k Run

This inaugural run begins on a unique course set on the property that the nation’s seventh president once called home. Race will be on paved pathways and fields and offer runners a chance to see Tulip Grove mansion, Hermitage Church and end at The Hermitage. 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. 8 a.m. Registration fee: $40 ages 16 and older, $25 ages 15 and younger. A portion of all sales will support the Andrew Jackson Foundation. Information

Shred on the Run

The American Legion Post 5 Nashville is sponsoring Shred on the Run with all proceeds going toward veteran services throughout central Tennessee. Elmington Park, 3531 West End Ave. 9 a.m.-noon. A contribution of $5 per box is recommended. Information

Murfreesboro Fall Festival

Feature artisans, trick or treat, food trucks, face painting, inflatables and more. Free, family fun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sports Com/McKnight Park, 2310 Memorial Blvd. Information

OCT. 22-23

Musicians Corner Fall Market

Guests can expect live music, 100+ artisan and food vendors, fall-themed activities for children and more. Free and open to all ages. Centennial Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 200 free trees will be given away Sunday. Information

Kidsville at Musicians Corner Fall Market

Children can expect over 100 artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, crafts, games and more. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue. Information

Nashville Tequila Festival

More than 70 types of tequila, skull face painting, tacos, DJs and more. Dress for Halloween. General admission $55. Most be 21 or older to attend. The Yard at oneC1TY. 6-9 p.m. Benefiting: Tenngreen Land Conservancy. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

Nashville Area Chamber and Partnership 2030 Annual Celebration

Annual celebration presented by PNC to celebrate 175 years of creating economic prosperity by facilitating community leadership. The program will be an immersive WE ARE NASHVILLE experience, told through the eyes of Philip Holsinger and Kerry Graham, showcasing a family portrait of Nashville’s people. Renaissance Nashville Hotel, 611 Commerce Street, Nashville. 7:30 a.m. networking, program 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Chamber member-$90, future member-$110 and Table Host with 10 tickets-$900. Information

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

Maury Alliance hosts a Women in Business Networking Breakfast on the last Tuesday of every month at to provide growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. Mama Sucre’, Neeley’s Mill Shopping Center, 1412 Trotwood Ave., #64. Participants will buy their own breakfast. 8-9 a.m. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Gallatin Chamber encourages members to join in as various eateries in Gallatin host a networking lunch. Meet professionals living and working in Gallatin to network. Guests are welcome to attend but are asked to consider becoming a regular member by joining the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so please be prepared to purchase your meal. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 Prince Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professional Happy Hour

Join the Gallatin Young Professionals for their monthly Happy Hour. Taking place the fourth Tuesday of every month, this is an opportunity for local young professionals to connect with their peers, visit local eateries and build community. Big Trouble Brewing Company, 213 W Main Street. Fee: pay-for-your-own. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

Business Before Hours

Speaker: James Fenton, Gallatin Economic Development. Wilson Bank & Trust, Greenlea Office, 1630 Nashville Pike, Suite 100. 7:15-8:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. Fee: $10 Gallatin Chamber Members, $20 non-members. Reservations required. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Gallatin Lunch and Learn

Topic: Learn About Current and Upcoming Communities in the Sumner County Area. Reservation required and limited seating. Hampton Inn Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing. Free. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Bath Male Choir Concert

The Bath Male Choir from Bath, England, will perform in the historic sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church, 149 W Main Street, Gallatin. The Bath Male Choir has a reputation as one of the leading UK male choirs. Admission is free, but donations accepted, with proceeds to support scholarships to GFUMC Music Academy. 7-9 p.m. Information