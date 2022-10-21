Colts at Titans: What to watch

VOL. 46 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 21, 2022

Noon Sunday Nissan Stadium TV: CBS Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Here comes the rematch with the Indianapolis Colts, just three weeks after the Titans knocked them off at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee has won consecutive games against the Colts. What will it take to extend that to five?

First down

Keep Derrick Henry going. Henry found his stride both as a runner and a receiver during the Titans’ three-game win streak. Keeping Henry involved both in both roles is imperative.

Second down

Eliminate the explosive plays on defense. The Titans defense has been resilient, overcoming injuries at various times to Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker, Zach Cunningham and Harold Landry, who was lost before the season began. The Titans have been able to fill the holes for the most part, but they have still been prone to allowing big plays. Many times, Terrance Mitchell and Caleb Farley have been victimized. Those are things that have to be eliminated.

Third down

Go after Matt Ryan. The veteran quarterback, in his first season with the Colts, has lacked mobility and been prone to turnovers. You can bet the Titans will try to get him in a position to take a sack or make a hurried decision with the football.

Fourth down

Know the magnitude. A win Sunday would mean four consecutive wins, a season sweep of the Colts for the second consecutive year and give the team some cushion against the rest of the AFC South coming off the bye. A loss, however, would push the Colts into the division lead.

-- Terry McCormick