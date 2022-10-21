Meanwhile, Willis works, waits for his chance at QB

VOL. 46 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 21, 2022

While Ryan Tannehill has taken every meaningful snap for the Titans this season, except for some garbage time in the blowout in Buffalo, rookie Malik Willis continues to work and wait and be ready just in case.

“We do extra meeting time, make sure he’s ready to go and prepared and understands the game plan,” Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara says. “There’s extra meeting time, extra walk-through time. That takes place with any backup and with Malik, as well.”

Asked to assess the rookie third-round pick, who completed one of four passes for 6 yards in his only action in the regular season, O’Hara said the rookie from Liberty is soaking in lots of knowledge on a daily basis.

“He’s doing well. He’s learning. I like his approach every day. He’s studying the plan. He’s up on it,” O’Hara says. “It’s been good watching him learn, and particularly in the game, watching how the game is handled. He’s learning a lot, so it’s been pretty cool having those dialogues with him.”

Willis played extensively throughout the preseason, allowing him to dislodge veteran Logan Woodside as Tannehill’s primary backup. Woodside was brought back to the practice squad but has not been active on game days so far this season.