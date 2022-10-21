Top Davidson County commerctial sales for September 2022

|1221 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|9/16
|CWS Music Placeholder LLC; CWS Music Row Clear Lake LLC; EFW Music Row LLC; Music Row Mellgren LLC; Music Row Sorenson LLC
|Infinity Music Row 2 LLC
|$75,000,000
|1 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|9/30
|US VI Music Circle South LLC
|1 Music Circle South LLC
|$55,200,000
|377 Athens
|Nashville
|37228
|9/19
|VAF2 Mack Nash Metro LLC
|Parc At Metro Center LP
|$40,200,000
|225 Walden Village
|Nashville
|37210
|9/30
|Flats TN I LLC
|TFWG Inv LLC
|$36,000,000
|28 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37205
|9/16
|HRT Of TN LLC
|Mll White Bridge LLC
|$21,000,000
|19 Oldham
|Nashville
|37207
|9/16
|Kosmos Cement Co LLC
|Cemex Const Materials Atlantic LLC
|$19,400,000
|211, 225 Nesbitt
|Madison
|37115
|9/14
|Sl7 Nashville Industrial LP
|Lmp Madison LLC
|$16,500,000
|154 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|9/9
|Vastland 154 LLC
|Howard & Manis Ent LLC
|$16,000,000
|203, 205 Broadway
|Nashville
|37201
|9/29
|Fip Nashville LLC
|Old Town Trolley Tours of Washington Inc
|$15,250,000
|925 Cowan
|Nashville
|37207
|9/21
|CG Eat LLC
|Ewp Prop LLC
|$13,500,000
|600 Rothwood
|Madison
|37115
|9/23
|Rothwood Owner LLC; Rothwood Tic II Owner LLC
|Rothwood Avenue LLC
|$12,500,000
|2201 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|9/6
|127 Amm LLC
|2201 Gallatin Pike LLC
|$11,200,000
|3808 Cleghorn
|Nashville
|37215
|9/30
|Bridgewood-Crestmoor LLC
|Village At Green Hills LLC
|$9,650,000
|120, 124 15th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/20
|CCB Nashville Dev 1 LP
|Charles M Stone III GST-Exempt Trust; Sandra Stone Merritt GST-Exempt Trust
|$9,100,000
|0 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|9/27
|LBH Clarksville Pike LLC
|Wheeler Eugene Carroll; Wheeler Eugene Joseph
|$8,050,000
|1811 State
|Nashville
|37203
|9/26
|1811 State Street LLC
|Spirit Master Funding Ix LLC
|$7,600,000
|221 Aurora
|Madison
|37115
|9/23
|Crestbrook Owner LLC; Crestbrook Tic II Owner LLC
|Crestbrook Real Property Holdings LLC
|$7,500,000
|2960 Foster Creighton
|Nashville
|37204
|9/15
|FC Partners LLC
|TA Partners
|$6,750,000
|2730 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|9/22
|Sroa 2730 Whites Creek TN LLC
|Whites Creek Pike Storage LLC
|$6,575,898
|217 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|9/22
|Newco Arc LLC
|Invest Holdings LLC
|$6,550,000
|116, 118 15th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/9
|CCB Nashville Dev LP
|203 2Nd Ave LLC
|$5,600,000
|1476 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|9/2
|Amerco Real Estate Co
|Gallatin Road Self Storage LLC
|$4,350,000
|1808 Patterson
|Nashville
|37203
|9/27
|1804 Patterson Venture LLC
|Compass Point Holdings LLC
|$3,350,000
|0 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/27
|Bna2 LLC
|Adler Nicholas H; Plunkett W Brandon; Quinn Ashley S
|$3,200,000
|619 Main
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|9/6
|619 At Old Stone Bridge Crossings LP
|Proctor Family Partnership
|$3,112,500
|4117 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|9/1
|Spiva/Hill Mgmt & Inv LLC
|GHP Family LP; Green Hills Family LP; Hillsboro Road Prop Family LP
|$3,000,000
|800, 802 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/20
|18th Avenue Partners LLC
|Rowell Joint Revocable Trust
|$2,950,000
|237 French Landing
|Nashville
|37228
|9/30
|Center Rochelle
|Southeast Community Capital Corp; Pathway Lending
|$2,163,000
|3810 Whitland
|Nashville
|37205
|9/15
|Whitland LLC
|Binkley Bayron E; Stowe Sherri S
|$2,100,000
|2418, 2420, 2424 14th
|Nashville
|37208
|9/19
|Joy at 14th LLC
|Metro At 14th LLC
|$2,000,000
|1005 Kirkland
|Nashville
|37216
|9/15
|Middle TN Land Holding Project LLC
|Eastland Partners LLC
|$2,000,000
|289 Plau Park
|Nashville
|37217
|9/16
|Operation Stand Down TN
|DB Perry Holdings Gp
|$1,750,000
|1507 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/16
|1507 Partnership Gp
|1507 Music Row LLC
|$1,525,000
|4319 Saundersville
|Old Hickory
|37138
|9/27
|Joywood Bridge Of Hope Assembly Of God Church Inc
|Guerrier Dev LLC
|$1,500,000
|525, 527, 529, 531 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|9/15
|Lumiere East LLC
|Joywood Assembly Of God Church; Joywood Bridge Of Hope Assembly Of God Church Inc
|$1,500,000
|803 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/21
|18th Avenue Partners LLC
|Atp Invs LLC
|$1,460,000
|1203 Pineview
|Nashville
|37211
|9/9
|Sunnybrook Inv Co LLC
|D & A Ventures LLC; D&A Ventures LLC
|$1,400,000
|1804 Patterson
|Nashville
|37203
|9/27
|1804 Patterson Venture LLC
|McDonald Theresa; McLean Theresa Y
|$1,375,000
|2724 Berrywood, 2707 Bransford
|Nashville
|37204
|9/9
|Tayab George
|Cobb William E; William E Cobb Lifetime Trust
|$1,266,000
|507 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|9/8
|MSH Star Inc
|Douglas Julia; Douglas Lance
|$1,200,000
|121 Oak Valley
|Nashville
|37207
|9/2
|Duffie Trio Empire LLC
|Skipper Deborah; Skipper Effait; Skipper Deborah L
|$1,035,000
|5501 New York
|Nashville
|37209
|9/21
|Mathew Priya Annie; Peter Jeobu
|Lux Ryan; Segal Matthew; Segal Tara Worthey
|$1,034,500
|2710 Larmon
|Nashville
|37204
|9/16
|Mid-Town Realty LLC
|Glover Ben A; Glover Benjamin A
|$875,000
|3921 Apache
|Antioch
|37013
|9/21
|Seong H Kim & Sanghoon Huh Gp
|Lee Seung; Lee Seung U
|$800,000
|4602 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|9/9
|Sse Inv LLC
|Watts Inv Corp Inc
|$800,000
|301 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37201
|9/9
|Sites William D; Wilson Melissa A
|Walters Paul; Walters Paul Karl
|$749,000
|1300 Hadley
|Old Hickory
|37138
|9/16
|Goscombe Daniel Hamilton; Perez Maria Sayil Camacho
|Masner Paula A
|$729,900
|300 Main
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|9/16
|Bacco Deidre F; Bacco Samuel D
|McCloud Arthur T; McCloud Donald L
|$700,000
|99 Wallace
|Nashville
|37211
|9/19
|Arellano Ramon
|Hu Vivien; Hu Yu; Wang Vivien; Wang Wei John
|$670,000
|8515 Cub Creek
|Nashville
|37209
|9/2
|Belanger Bradley; Belanger Monica
|Galdino Gregory Michael
|$645,000
|835 Wren
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|9/19
|Rowell Joint Revocable Trust
|Rayrex Invs LLC
|$615,000
|1321, 1323, 1325 Baptist World Center
|Nashville
|37207
|9/15
|Peaks Property Nashville LLC
|Sagaser Marriage Trust
|$585,000
|0 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|9/19
|Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Nashville Inc
|Metropolitan Govt Of Nashville
|$584,615
|373 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|9/12
|Garske Christine Mary; Garske William Joseph
|Bryan Amy D; Fosgate Amy Bryan; Fosgate Scott
|$575,000
|1406 Walsh
|Nashville
|37208
|9/8
|Samylenko Peter J
|Barnes Michael D
|$560,000
|1160 Tulip Grove
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/6
|Intuition Dev LLC
|LAND Group LLC
|$502,917
|222 Polk
|Nashville
|37203
|9/6
|Cain Grant; Cain Kristen
|Nicola Eliza; Straney Eliza L
|$485,000
|565 Veritas
|Nashville
|37211
|9/27
|563 Veritas LLC
|Blackacre Dev Co LLC
|$480,000
|309, 311 Woodruff
|Madison
|37115
|9/2
|Jarvis Rebecca; Jarvis Rodney
|Wiles Steven P
|$475,000
|205 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|9/7
|Hardin Thomas H
|Tyshchenko Anastasiia; Tyshchenko Andriy
|$449,900
|1107 McGavock
|Nashville
|37216
|9/21
|1107 McGavock LLC
|Gatley Kimberly Kay Capps
|$365,000
|3110 Brickdale
|Nashville
|37207
|9/23
|Southern Capstone Prop LLC
|High David E
|$350,000
|4425 Westlawn
|Nashville
|37209
|9/30
|Scholl Kathryn J
|Floyd David A Jr Trustee; Floyd-Barber Trust
|$350,000
|3832 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|9/14
|Hambrick Yolanda Renee; Westmoreland Donald
|Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson
|$345,765
|312 Philfre
|Nashville
|37217
|9/8
|Wilson Rebekah Grace
|Hirschy Jeannette; Reynolds Lauren; Hirschy Jeannette E
|$339,000
|3832 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|9/9
|Green Jacquelyn; Moore Randolph
|Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson
|$331,307
|0 ALLENS
|Greeneville
|37743
|9/13
|Wheels Real Estate LLC
|612 Trust
|$320,000
|2002 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|9/12
|Gebremicael Tesfay
|Southeastern Invs IV LLC
|$299,900
|3832 Dry Fork
|Whites Cr
|37189
|9/2
|Trucare Transformation
|Huff David O; Huff Stephen E; Jarrett Linda Gail Thompson
|$296,067
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|9/1
|Radford Carla; Radford Jacob
|Roberts Suzanne; Mitchell Brian
|$280,000
|103 Canton
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|9/15
|Rangel Liliana Yazmin
|Dial Jeffrey; Dial Jennifer
|$262,000
|0 Brandywine Village
|Old Hickory
|37138
|9/28
|A Team Prop LLC
|Atchley Michael A
|$218,750
|2475 Couchville, 1617 Reynolds
|Nashville
|37217
|9/19
|Couchville Inv LLC
|Pulley Kyle Thomas
|$200,000
|3901 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|9/19
|Payne Tyler
|Hogan William B; Warren Jerry G
|$180,000
|4302 Lavergne Couchville
|Antioch
|37013
|9/16
|Turnkey Builders LLC
|Thomas J Wiggins & Marilyn June Wiggins Revocable Living Trust
|$175,000
|211 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|9/23
|Nesheiwat Property Group LLC
|Fuller Industries Inc
|$128,000
|261 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|9/26
|McElvy Stephanie
|Dillon William W Jr
|$121,000
|4200 Whites Creek
|Whites Cr
|37189
|9/15
|Jarrett Linda Thompson
|Scovill Timothy J
|$100,000
|3213 Resha
|Nashville
|37218
|9/9
|Webster Raymond Marcelle
|Bell Beverly W; Bell Dwayne L
|$100,000