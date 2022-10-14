Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Power of Information
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 14, 2022

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street, leaving most major indexes in the red for the week, as more concerns emerged about inflation.

Markets fell after a report showed U.S. consumers raising their expectations for inflation, yet another signal that the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising interest rates.

The strategy raises the risk of a recession.

The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday. The Dow fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq gave back 3.1%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, rose above 4% and is the highest it's been since 2008.

