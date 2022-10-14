VOL. 46 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 14, 2022

34th annual Southern Festival of Books. The Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word is among the oldest literary festivals in the country, annually welcoming hundreds of authors and thousands of visitors to downtown Nashville each October. The festival is free and includes performance stages, food trucks and loads of publishers and booksellers. It is returning after two years of virtual programming. Festivities take place at the War Memorial Plaza (Union Street across from the State Capitol) and the Nashville Public Library (615 Church Street. Friday-Sunday. Information, schedule

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Gallatin Young Professionals Inspiration Hour

Inspiration Hour is a time for GYP to come together to have an open dialogue about topics and resources that are bringing inspiration, motivation and joy to their day-to-day life. A casual and open format, with attendees sharing tidbits and takeaways from things that have moved them, whether it be a book, podcast, video etc. The Klatch, 562 South Water Ave., Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Information

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Nonprofit Meeting

This meeting is for the nonprofits in Maury County to gather and discuss current needs and wants to better serve the county. Maury Alliance, Downtown Conference Room, 106 W 6th Street, Columbia. Noon -1 p.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 30

Boo at the Zoo

Enjoy fall-themed scenes and activities, trick-or-treating for the children and special animal shows. Advance tickets are required. 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday $21 for everyone ages 2 and older. Monday-Thursday, $18 for everyone ages 2 and older. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

American Legion Chili Cook-off

Open to the community and military. Live music, chili contests with awards. Free. American Legion Post 17, 1140 S. Water Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 615 417-2275

Dog Day Festival

Food trucks, live music, fun events, contests, beer garden and surprises. Presented by Mars Petcare and Nashville Humane Association. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Centennial Park. Fee: $8-$50. Information

Coffee Fest

This festival features coffee vendors from all across Tennessee, local food, art and spirit vendors. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Harvest Hands CDC. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $200. The Outfield in Wedgewood Houston, 416 Chestnut Street. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is open to all ages. Information

Tennessee Beer, Wine & Shine Festival

Attendees can expect a selection of 90-plus beers from 30-plus breweries, wine and high gravity beer samples, artisan booths, seminars and local entertainment. Two Rivers Mansion, 3130 McGavock Pike. Noon-5 p.m. FEE: $15-$125. Information

SUNDAY, Oct. 16

Jazz on the Cumberland

Featuring Joseph Wooten for the final show of the year. Gates and food trucks open at 2 p.m. Music 3:30-6 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 First Street, Nashville. Information

THROUGH OCT. 31

Ghost Tours Return to Lotz House

The Lotz House in Historic Franklin is offering evening ghost tours, women’s history tours and battlefield walking tours during September and October. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon. Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Ave. Information and tour times

OCT. 17-20

Intro Nashville: October Session

Intro Nashville provides community members with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. The multiday, immersive format will help participants discover Nashville’s history, the region’s economy and the inner workings of our public and private sectors while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Registration required. Information

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

“State of the City” with Paige Brown, mayor, city of Gallatin. Northfield Church, 2100 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members with reservations made by noon Oct. 14. $20 after deadline, $25 at the door for chamber members or non-members. Reservations required. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

Gallatin Young Professionals Lunch

Join Gallatin Young Professionals to various local eateries each month and grow your network. This event is held at a new spot each month on the third Wednesday. Dutch-style payment. Filly’s Game & Grill, 102 N. Water Ave., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

Good Morning Robertson County

Learn about upcoming events and updates from local government. 405 N. Main Street, Springfield. Free and open to the public. 7:30 a.m. Information

Industry Roundtable

Promoting community over competition: A place to promote and discuss what is happening in your business sector and a time to mingle with others from different industries to make valuable connections. Coffee provided. A chamber team member will be at each meeting. 8:30- 9:30 a.m. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heaven, 450 W Main Street. Registration is required. This program is included in chamber membership. Information

Business Mixer in Nolensville

Mill Creek Brewery, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd. 4-6 p.m. Free, drinks and food available for purchase. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Murfreesboro Fall Festival

This festival will feature talented artisans, trick or treat, food trucks, face painting, inflatables and more. Free, family fun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sports Com/McKnight Park, 2310 Memorial Blvd. Information