VOL. 46 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 14, 2022
34th annual Southern Festival of Books. The Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word is among the oldest literary festivals in the country, annually welcoming hundreds of authors and thousands of visitors to downtown Nashville each October. The festival is free and includes performance stages, food trucks and loads of publishers and booksellers. It is returning after two years of virtual programming. Festivities take place at the War Memorial Plaza (Union Street across from the State Capitol) and the Nashville Public Library (615 Church Street. Friday-Sunday. Information, schedule
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Gallatin Young Professionals Inspiration Hour
Inspiration Hour is a time for GYP to come together to have an open dialogue about topics and resources that are bringing inspiration, motivation and joy to their day-to-day life. A casual and open format, with attendees sharing tidbits and takeaways from things that have moved them, whether it be a book, podcast, video etc. The Klatch, 562 South Water Ave., Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Information
Rutherford Chamber 101
An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the Chamber’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
Nonprofit Meeting
This meeting is for the nonprofits in Maury County to gather and discuss current needs and wants to better serve the county. Maury Alliance, Downtown Conference Room, 106 W 6th Street, Columbia. Noon -1 p.m. Information
THROUGH OCT. 30
Boo at the Zoo
Enjoy fall-themed scenes and activities, trick-or-treating for the children and special animal shows. Advance tickets are required. 5-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday $21 for everyone ages 2 and older. Monday-Thursday, $18 for everyone ages 2 and older. Information
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
American Legion Chili Cook-off
Open to the community and military. Live music, chili contests with awards. Free. American Legion Post 17, 1140 S. Water Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 615 417-2275
Dog Day Festival
Food trucks, live music, fun events, contests, beer garden and surprises. Presented by Mars Petcare and Nashville Humane Association. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Centennial Park. Fee: $8-$50. Information
Coffee Fest
This festival features coffee vendors from all across Tennessee, local food, art and spirit vendors. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Harvest Hands CDC. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $200. The Outfield in Wedgewood Houston, 416 Chestnut Street. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is open to all ages. Information
Tennessee Beer, Wine & Shine Festival
Attendees can expect a selection of 90-plus beers from 30-plus breweries, wine and high gravity beer samples, artisan booths, seminars and local entertainment. Two Rivers Mansion, 3130 McGavock Pike. Noon-5 p.m. FEE: $15-$125. Information
SUNDAY, Oct. 16
Jazz on the Cumberland
Featuring Joseph Wooten for the final show of the year. Gates and food trucks open at 2 p.m. Music 3:30-6 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 First Street, Nashville. Information
THROUGH OCT. 31
Ghost Tours Return to Lotz House
The Lotz House in Historic Franklin is offering evening ghost tours, women’s history tours and battlefield walking tours during September and October. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon. Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Ave. Information and tour times
OCT. 17-20
Intro Nashville: October Session
Intro Nashville provides community members with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. The multiday, immersive format will help participants discover Nashville’s history, the region’s economy and the inner workings of our public and private sectors while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Registration required. Information
Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon
“State of the City” with Paige Brown, mayor, city of Gallatin. Northfield Church, 2100 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members with reservations made by noon Oct. 14. $20 after deadline, $25 at the door for chamber members or non-members. Reservations required. Information
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
Gallatin Young Professionals Lunch
Join Gallatin Young Professionals to various local eateries each month and grow your network. This event is held at a new spot each month on the third Wednesday. Dutch-style payment. Filly’s Game & Grill, 102 N. Water Ave., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
Good Morning Robertson County
Learn about upcoming events and updates from local government. 405 N. Main Street, Springfield. Free and open to the public. 7:30 a.m. Information
Industry Roundtable
Promoting community over competition: A place to promote and discuss what is happening in your business sector and a time to mingle with others from different industries to make valuable connections. Coffee provided. A chamber team member will be at each meeting. 8:30- 9:30 a.m. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heaven, 450 W Main Street. Registration is required. This program is included in chamber membership. Information
Business Mixer in Nolensville
Mill Creek Brewery, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd. 4-6 p.m. Free, drinks and food available for purchase. Information
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Murfreesboro Fall Festival
This festival will feature talented artisans, trick or treat, food trucks, face painting, inflatables and more. Free, family fun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sports Com/McKnight Park, 2310 Memorial Blvd. Information