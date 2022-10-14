Bradley’s Miller appointed to Young Lawyers Committee

VOL. 46 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 14, 2022

Five Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP associates have been appointed to DRI Young Lawyers Committee leadership roles, including Casey L. Miller of the firm’s Nashville office.

With more than 1,500 members internationally, DRI is the largest international membership organization of attorneys defending the interests of business and individuals in civil litigation. The DRI Young Lawyers Committee is composed of lawyers within 10 years of bar admission who are practicing across every substantive area within the defense bar.

Miller has been named to the young lawyers steering committee and vice chair of the networking and activities subcommittee.

She represents clients in a variety of commercial litigation and dispute resolution matters. She has a diverse practice focused on business tort litigation, contract disputes, fiduciary-duty claims involving corporate directors and officers, intellectual property litigation, securities litigation, disputes over noncompete and non-solicitation agreements and real estate litigation. She practices in both state and federal courts across the country.

Bass, Berry & Sims adds 8 in Nashville

Bass, Berry & Sims has added 12 attorneys in Tennessee and Washington, D.C., including eight in Nashville. Nashville additions include Kristy J. Huber, senior litigation attorney, Mallorie Kerby, senior public policy attorney, and Brittany F. Roberts, a labor & employment attorney, and associates Claire S. Chen, Kean W. Devine, Phil Fox, Philip Kassel and Elaine C. Naughton.

Huber previously practiced at Bass, Berry & Sims as an associate before becoming a law school professor, including positions at the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law, Belmont University College of Law and Vanderbilt Law School. Most recently, she was the Spears-Gilbert Professor of Law at the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law, where she taught courses on legal research and writing skills for first-year law students and for upper-level students.

She represents clients in complex business litigation and government investigations.

Kerby represents clients before the Tennessee General Assembly and the various departments, agencies and commissions of state government. In this capacity, she works with clients to advocate for their business interests related to new legislation and policies within the state. Kerby also advises clients on range of compliance, litigation and regulatory issues related to state and federal environmental laws.

Roberts counsels clients on aspects of labor and employment laws, focusing on issues arising in the context of mergers and acquisitions. Roberts also advises companies on noncompete laws, employment agreements, and other matters related to the M&A process. She is a member of the American Health Law Association.

Chen provides health care regulatory and transactional counsel as it relates to mergers and acquisitions, compliance and operational matters. She is a member of the American Health Law Association and earned her law degree from Vanderbilt Law School and an undergraduate degree from Duke University.

Devine counsels clients on real estate and commercial finance transactions, including representing developers, investors and owners in the acquisition, financing, disposition and leasing of real property, as well as negotiating and drafting office leases, retail leases, subleases and amendments for landlords and tenants. He also works with real estate development companies on private debt and equity offerings and other corporate maintenance and organizational matters. He is a member of the American Health Law Association.

Before joining the firm, Devine practiced in the corporate group at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP in Nashville. Devine earned a law degree from William & Mary Law School (2019) and an undergraduate degree from Miami University (2016).

Fox counsels clients on corporate issues, including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, venture capital financings and other strategic transactions. In addition, he represents private equity clients and their portfolio companies in buy-side and sell-side mergers and acquisitions. Fox also advises on growth equity transactions and corporate governance matters. He is a member of the American Health Law Association and the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Fox earned a law degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law and an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.

Kassel advises investment funds throughout all stages of a fund’s life cycle. He has extensive experience drafting private placement memorandums, operating agreements, and subscriptions agreements for various types of private equity funds and asset classes. He previously served as director of compliance and in-house counsel at CMB Regional Centers, one of the oldest active regional centers in the EB-5 industry.

Following law school, Kassel served as a law clerk with the Fifth Judicial District of Iowa. He earned a law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois – Chicago.

Naughton rejoins the firm, providing health care regulatory counsel to a wide range of clients in the industry. She routinely advises clients with respect to compliance, operational, and fraud and abuse matters, as well as mergers, acquisitions and dispositions. Naughton is a member of the American Health Law Association.

Following law school, she served as a law clerk to the Honorable David J. Hale of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. She earned a law degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law and an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago.

Reilly installed as THA board chair

Janelle Reilly, market CEO at CHI Memorial in Chattanooga, has been installed as chair of the THA board of directors. She joined the health care system in 2016 as president and chief operating officer before being promoted to her current role in 2019.

Reilly also was named the recipient of the AHA Most Valuable PAC Player Award. The AHA PAC Most Valuable Player Award is given to those who understand the value of a robust PAC by taking leadership roles in developing strong PAC bases in their organizations and working to strengthen their relations with legislators.

Tim Adams, president and CEO at Ascension Saint Thomas in Nashville has been elected as board chair-elect. He joined Ascension in 2018 and presides over Saint Thomas Health’s nine inpatient facilities in Middle Tennessee in addition to a network of physician practices, joint ventures and community partnerships.

New or reelected at-large board representatives are:

• James Ross, president and CEO at West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson

• Joe Landsman, president and CEO at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville

• Mitch Edgeworth, division president at HCA TriStar Health in Brentwood

• Wright Pinson, M.D., deputy CEO and chief health system officer at Vanderbilt Health System in Nashville

• Marvin Eichorn, chief administrative officer at Ballad Health in Johnson City

• Rogers Anderson, a board member at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, was reelected as an ex-officio hospital governance representative

• Reginald Coopwood, M.D., president and CEO at Regional One Health and Paul Korth, CEO, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center will serve as American Hospital Association delegates.

Also at the THA 2022 annual meeting, association leadership and board of directors honored this year’s most notable hospital and health system executives across the state.

Included in those honors was Joanna Conley, CEO, TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville as the recipient of the CEO of Distinction award.

Holzer joins Affinity for cybersecurity, risk

Bart Holzer has partnered with Affinity Technology Partners as fractional chief information security officer.

Holzer owns Overt Channel, LLC, serving as a fractional or virtual chief security officer and chief information security officer for mid-size firms and nonprofits who do not have in-house staff to handle these roles.

Holzer advises clients in security strategy, risk management, security program development and incident response. His technical specialties include cybersecurity and cybercrime; tactics, techniques and procedures of sophisticated adversaries; digital forensic investigations; cybersecurity, physical security and threat intelligence; governance, risk management and compliance; litigation support, ediscovery and data production; and legal authority, calea and data intercept methodologies.

Holzer is a graduate of The Catholic University of America with a B.S.E. in computer engineering. He earned an M.S. in telecommunications at the University of Maryland. He serves as secretary on the board of Middle TN ISSA and is the president of InfraGard Middle Tennessee.

Mayor Cooper announces administration hires

Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced the following new hires to serve in his administration:

• Jessica Davis, deputy press secretary. Davis joins Metro from the Tennessee Business Roundtable, where she worked in communications and planning.

• Linda Harper, strategic community engagement liaison. Harper has more than 15 years of experience working at the intersection of business and the private sector and will coordinate community engagement work as a part-time staff member.

• Tiara Thomas, who will be working with Kathy Floyd-Buggs, director of neighborhoods and community engagement, as an outreach liaison amplifying the mayor’s Know Your Nashville initiative and working to connect young adults to Metro Nashville’s local government. Thomas joins the Mayor’s Office as part-time staff as she pursues her master’s degree in public administration from Tennessee State University.

• Breanna Tillman, community impact manager, working with Community Safety Coordinator Ron Johnson in the Community Safety and Justice office. She will help manage the programs and strategies of a coalition of minority-led grassroots organizations known as The Village, and is part of a team working to collectively move the needle on community well-being outcomes. Tillman is a graduate of Tennessee State University with a degree in urban studies with a minor in nonprofit management

• Karin Fielder Weaver, as associate director of housing and human services, working with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development. Weaver previously was a Fuse Executive Fellow with the Mayor’s Office and will facilitate, coordinate and enhance the delivery of human services through collaborative relationships within Metro agencies, and among private and state agencies.