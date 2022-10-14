On the sixth week, the Titans rested

VOL. 46 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 14, 2022

The Titans are heading into the bye week at 3-2 after a rocky start and a three-game win streak. The turnaround is a credit to the players and coaches, but there still is plenty of work to be done going forward if this team is going to continue winning and make a playoff push.

First down

Get as healthy as possible. The Titans set an NFL record using 91 players last year, and already they have used 61 through five games this season. Amazingly, nine players who were not with the club in the offseason program are now on the 53-man roster, with two more outsiders having been used from the practice squad. The bye means getting a chance to rest and rehab, and though the bye comes earlier than they would probably like, it is a welcome sight.

Second down

Clean up the penalties. The Titans have been hurt in nearly every game by penalties that have stalled drives on offense and put them in precarious situations on defense. Some of it is no doubt roster turnover – with different personnel shuffling in and out due to the injuries – but the Titans have to be smoother and not get penalized so often.

Third down

Fix the secondary. Some of this can be blamed on the injuries, too, but the Titans have to stop giving up explosive plays. Cornerback Caleb Farley, in particular, has been victimized in back-to-back weeks for big gains down the field. While Farley could use a shot of confidence, the Titans have to figure out ways to limit opponents from hitting big plays that could potentially change the outcome of gains.

Fourth down

Protect Tannehill. Despite all the problems the Titans have had in keeping players upright, the one constant in terms of availability has been Ryan Tannehill. The Titans starting quarterback has managed to stay healthy through plenty of sacks and hits.

The patchwork offensive line had been doing a better job of protecting the QB, but Sunday allowed Tannehill to be sacked five times and get hit several times more. That is way too often, and the Titans can’t afford to tempt fate by allowing so many hits.

– Terry McCormick