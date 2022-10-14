Titans in surprisingly good shape for playoff run

VOL. 46 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 14, 2022

The Titans have been far from perfect as they head into the bye week. But they have a golden opportunity in front of them coming out of the week off, playing Indianapolis again, just three weeks after beating them on the road.

A quick check of the standings and the schedule in the AFC South shows the Titans in perhaps better shape than they could have expected. The Titans are 3-2, and with a game in hand against 2-2-1 Indianapolis.

Next, are the Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-3 after a home loss to Houston. That was Houston’s first win of the season and bumped them to 1-3-1.

While the Titans get a chance to relax this week, they will have a close eye on next Sunday’s proceedings between the Jaguars and Colts. The loser of that game is going to be in serious trouble inside the AFC South, while the winner stays in and hopes that the Titans stumble coming out of the bye.

Honestly, the Colts might need that game more than the Jaguars because after they face the Titans the following week, their division schedule is finished until the final week of the season at home with the Texans.

After the Colts game, the Jaguars will host the suddenly potent New York Giants.

The Titans go to Houston following their bye week and home matchup against the Colts. The Texans are also have a bye this week.

With so much interdivision play, it is quite possible the AFC South could be largely sorted out within the next two weeks.