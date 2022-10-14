Legislators: Put a muzzle on your fake furry fury

VOL. 46 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 14, 2022

One of my favorite sayings, variously attributed and rendered, goes like this: It’s better to remain quiet and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt. I call your attention now to recent utterings by State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) and State Rep. Mary Littleton (R-Dickson).

The occasion was a meeting of a joint legislative subcommittee of which both legislators are members. The board chair and the executive director of the state’s Public Charter School Commission made brief presentations and prepared to answer questions.

Things began normally enough. A couple of GOP legislators – Sen. Rusty Crowe of Johnson City and Rep. Kent Calfee of Kingston – took issue with the appointed commission’s authority to hear appeals and to overrule local education agencies when it comes to charter school denials.

“When you can come in and override our elected officials, I don’t like it,” Calfee said.

Rep. William Lamberth, the House Republican leader, then offered a gentle but pointed reminder of how the charter agency came to have that authority: “We created this commission,” he said. He neglected to mention – perhaps out of politeness – that Calfee had voted for it.

So far, so good. Typical legislative back and forth. Then Littleton took matters in a different direction.

“I just have one quick question,” she said. “Do charter schools allow furries, who come as a furry, into class? Which is children identifying as cats or dogs.”

A note here: Furries are an actual phenomenon. According to a Vox article from 2015, a furry is “someone with an interest in anthropomorphized animals – that is, animals who have been given human characteristics, like an ability to talk or walk on their hind legs.” They tend to be male, white, in their mid-20s and not heterosexual.

You can guess why they may be targets for social conservatives, ever on the alert for something to rail against. But the notion that public school order is being quietly subverted by adolescent animal-wannabes is a fantasy at best.

Tess Stovall, the commission’s executive director, did not seem surprised by Littleton’s question about furry infiltration. Perhaps she’s heard stranger ones from legislators. In any event, she told Littleton that was not the case: “No, ma’am.”

Littleton seemed unconvinced. “We’re hearing that that’s a problem across the state now,” she said. “And I think it’s a big problem.” Hearing something is apparently sufficient evidence of proof for Littleton.

Bowling then added her voice to the furry fury.

“Unfortunately, I’m hearing this in my rural districts where maybe schools are not fully disclosing whether they are allowing children who identify as snakes, cats, whatever,” she said.

“They’re providing litter boxes for the cats. And obviously it’s very disruptive to the learning process. If a child has that much of a self-identity issue they probably need a different environment and it’s creating a lot of confusion and a lot of anxiety with the children who are boys and girls.”

So, she’s “hearing,” too. Never one to let facts cloud her thinking – her anti-vax COVID claims in the legislature have been a study in misinformation, if not outright lies – Bowling expanded her complaint.

“And I would hope that you continue as that public school to hold to rigorous health standards so that children, boys, are not going into boys’ bathrooms and finding a girl sitting on the urinal,” she said. “That’s not good. People who identify as cats using a litter box in a hallway, that is not good.”

She then thanked her colleague Littleton for addressing the “growing crisis in our quote-unquote public schools. I’m glad to hear they’re not a part of our charter public schools.”

I marvel that Bowling can manage to find her way to the Capitol on a regular basis.

And I further note this: “PolitiFact, a nonpartisan fact-checking outlet, has found no credible examples of schools providing litter boxes for students.”

Nor has Reuters, USA Today or The Associated Press.

Among the places where the fantasy has been debunked is Hawkins County. In a letter to parents in April, the director of schools, Matt Hixson, said this:

“Recently, I have been made aware of a national rumor that has affected HCS schools, namely our middle and high schools. The rumor involves students dressing up as cats, meowing, hissing and requesting litter boxes. This ridiculous notion is just that, a rumor.”

My advice to Bowling and Littleton involves another old saying: Silence is golden.

Joe Rogers is a former writer for The Tennessean and editor for The New York Times. He is retired and living in Nashville.